Kane County property transfers for July 18 to Aug. 11, 2023

Algonquin

$535,000; 1501 Richmond Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Paul F Sanchez to Deeba Hasan Alshwaiki

Aurora

$658,500; 2265 Red Maple Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kimberly A Zahand to Venkataratna Giri Bommisetty

$484,500; 4212 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by M I Homes Chicago Llc to Seetharami Reddy Pakkireddy

$433,000; 3620 Fairfax Ct E, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Phillip Burnett Iii to Faraaz Habeebuddin

$386,000; 2810 Carriage Way, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Richard M Grant to Deborah J Lints

$350,000; 3584 Gabrielle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Santanoo A Sen to Rex Puthota

$348,000; 3126 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Michael Hess to Priyanka Pandya

$346,000; 635 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Michael J O Brien to Kumar Naukumar

$344,000; 444 Vaughn Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Rajesh Kumar Chugh to Akash Mishra

$332,000; 3187 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Laura Mckernan to Abhishek Buddhiwant

$330,000; 1078 Almond Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Lesley E Hudgins to Soe Reh

$315,000; 2620 Moss Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Deborah J Lints to Melissa Wilcox

$315,000; 1272 Church Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Sandra K Jacobi to Abhilash Chopra

$307,000; 446 Jamestown Ct Unit 503, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Gayle Glickman to Vikrant Jadhav

$282,000; 160 S River St Unit 210, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Jill K Amoni to Katrina N Howard

$270,000; 135 S Buell Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Emery Dorn to Yomardy Lisbeth Lacruz

$260,000; 2365 Goldenrod Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by German Moreno Hernandez to Julian Mijares

$260,000; 11 N Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Watchtower Bible & Tract Socie to Hector P Salmeron

$250,000; 1117 Lebanon St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Francisco Torres to Matthew D Lenerville

$230,000; 1443 Elder Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Matthew S Flyte to Habib Ahmad

$215,000; 1061 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Victor M Velazquez Hernandez to Rosa M Rodriguez

$191,000; 2630 Wingate Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Daniel K Hernandez to Diego Rosa

$190,000; 771 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Steven Morrissey to Ruben D Nava Arreola

$165,000; 936 Front St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Mark Perle to Linda Faye Pryor

$163,000; 1320 N Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Clinton Jeffries to Yanet Espinal Quintero

Batavia

$541,500; 316 Branson Drive, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Laura Annalise Ahern

$517,500; 313 Freedlund Crse, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Deanna Nicole Hafenscher

$412,500; 1402 Cherry Drive, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by David A Evensen to Vincent Slobodecki

$300,000; 1431 Clybourne St., Batavia; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by John Ritchie Trust to Kathleen Guth

$275,000; 725 Alberosky Way, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Workman Joint Trust to Michael Hans Mellin

Carpentersville

$365,000; 1001 Cortney Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Maria Araseli Cabral to Amanda Yan Choi

$279,000; 1936 Cobblestone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Potthast Trust to Brandon Larson

$256,000; 1228 Navajo Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Rose L Glover to Miguel A Guerrero

$230,000; 97 N Lincoln Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Wendy L Ehrenberg to Lateef Akintunde

$230,000; 304 N Washington St., Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Alyssa P Pociask to Daniella L Addari

$230,000; 235 N Washington St., Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Peter R Olandese to Brett Mears

Dundee

$425,000; 36W434 Oak Hill Drive, Dundee; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Amy Blake to Jay Barry

East Dundee

$250,000; 306 E 1st St., East Dundee; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Schuttie Trust to Jean Leroy

Elburn

$481,500; 43W982 Oakleaf Drive, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Shawn T Karolewicz to Cameron C Hendrickson

$415,000; 233 Whitney Drive, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Joseph Robert Krzyzewski

$151,500; 43W605 Timbercrest Drive, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Joaquin Mejia

Elgin

$700,000; 3075 Long Common Parkway, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Daniel J Samaan to Douglas Heck

$622,500; 1836 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Khushali Neal Thakrar

$560,000; 3670 Open Parkway, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Craig Lombardi to Andrew Metz

$525,000; 194 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Gopi Krishna Vallapuri

$490,000; 3809 Currant Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Agha D Ali

$391,500; 270 Coventry Court, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Silva Trust to Meera Rajeshkumar Patel

$301,000; 38W141 Pollitt Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Valerius Trust to Emma Castaneda

$270,000; 2539 Emily Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by John Sabatino to Sue A Cordina

$270,000; 164 S Clifton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Melissa R Gonzalez to Refugia Barbosa Pereda

$265,000; 364 Littleton Trail, Elgin; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Steven J Loyd to Alyssa D Zopp

$260,000; 813 Oak St., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Blue Hen Real Estate Llc to Fabian Rangel

$260,000; 693 Bent Ridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Felten Trust to Ammar Ahmed

$260,000; 12 S Melrose Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Walter W Schultz to Immer Castillo Cienfuegos

$258,000; 1154 Coldspring Road, Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Marco A Diaz to Luis Eduardo Macias Chavez

$250,000; 878 N Shady Oaks Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Wendy E Navarro to Devin Formell

$250,000; 2008 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Kathy Navarro to Karissa Gonio

$240,000; 15 S Commonwealth Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Craig B Hensley to Jacob Wunder

$235,000; 1223 Hathaway Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Brian D Kang to Maunang Joshi

$230,000; 700 Stewart Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Ana C Garcia to Manuel Olmeda Silvestre

$152,500; 503 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Robert Difatta to Elisa Morales

$150,000; 998 Langtry Ct Unit D, Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Daniel J Duhownik to Yvonne Yatton

$114,000; 546 Grace St., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Second City Renewal Llc to Brandon Reyes Acosta

Geneva

$547,500; 39W260 Preston Circle, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Jennifer M Davis to Bradley Gustafson

$530,000; 39W250 E Mallory Drive, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Michael Tainter to Tony Morabito

$492,500; 2325 Brookway Drive, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by David R Ludwig to Robert J Cesario

$481,000; 649 Riverbank Court, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Jason Zenz to Keith Giffney

$253,000; 1364 Arlington Court, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Ann M Collins to Abraham Martinez

$194,000; 1718 Kaneville Road, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Joseph A Stanton to Todd Klimek

$180,000; 0N455 Dooley Drive, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Julie L Zuspann to Sarah M Henrie

Gilberts

$345,000; 270 Breckenridge Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Bijalkumar Patel to Krystine Manalansan

Hampshire

$477,000; 1341 Oak Hill Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Richard Moore to Daniel Kozlowski

$425,000; 1427 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Marino Castro

$310,500; 814 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to David Brian Lennox

Huntley

$352,000; 12712 Saddle Court, Huntley; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Thomas Reedy to Evelyn Mejias

$310,000; 13210 Drendel Road, Huntley; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Elizabeth A Darow to Lisa Theobald

$249,000; 12227 White Tail Lane, Huntley; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Robert Fisher to Janice Ransford

Montgomery

$286,000; 1446 Manning Ave., Montgomery; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Robert Obrien to Jessica Marie Duplessis

North Aurora

$657,000; 466 Fox Crossing Ave., North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Jon Christiansen to Jakub Solek

$230,000; 110 Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Cameron Wisniowicz to Joshua Swilley

$180,000; 12 Riverview St., North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Donald H Mc Atee Trust to Eric Lopez

Pingree Grove

$326,000; 347 Norfolk Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Tammy M Brimie to Mario Gonzalez

$317,000; 1471 Yosemite Way, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Sarah C Brown

$299,000; 1664 Southern Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Thomas Manata Trust to Hope D Cumberlander

$272,000; 1690 Ruby Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Jeff Simon to Joshua Steinhoff

$268,000; 1253 Driftwood Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Mario Gonzalez to Brandon J Bowen

South Elgin

$490,000; 364 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Curtis Ritchie Beaton

$413,000; 437 Radcliff Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Gary B Lind

$340,000; 1021 Atterberg Road, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Robert John Decoursey Jr

St. Charles

$765,000; 7N490 Wagontire Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Schneider Trust to Ladd Worple

$702,000; 39W885 N Robert Frost Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Adam Kruis to David B Hughes

$470,000; 3N309 E Mary Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Joshua O Salter to Bradley Milton

$460,000; 1920 Huntington Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Kevin J Coll to Christopher Cici

$375,000; 848 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Joseph V Nitti to Jaclynn Anne Kearny

$360,000; 1445 Madison Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Chad Flanders to George C Ryder

$335,000; 2931 Langston Cir Unit 80A, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Pamela M Miller to Kelly Manski

$329,000; 290 Tower Hill Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Syed Basit Raza Shah to Gaukhar Lapezo

Sugar Grove

$700,000; 1042 Chestnut Hill Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Jeffrey E Vines to Anthony Vecchiolla

$545,000; 917 Edgewood Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Brian Beck to Richard Schell

$440,000; 235 Berkshire Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Narinder Grewal to Anthony Leszko

$385,000; 224 E Park Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Paul A Accardo to Luke Hampton Davis

West Dundee

$482,500; 2861 Bristol Court, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Kai Oyoung to Raymond Ornias

$325,000; 674 S 7th St., West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Paula Darst to Dan Mitchell

$255,000; 601 S 1st St., West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Craig Dehmlow to Alyssa Paige Pociask

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.