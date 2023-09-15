Fire damages small food building at Hurricane Harbor

A small food building burned down at Hurricane Harbor water park in Gurnee Thursday afternoon, officials said. Courtesy of Six Flags Great America, 2018

Fire damaged a small food building Thursday afternoon at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee, officials said.

The fire appears to have started outside the building before traveling up a wall and onto the roof, Gurnee Fire Battalion Chief Tim Steffens said.

A sprinkler near the roof was activated by the smoke and helped put out much of the blaze, Steffens said.

Fire crews arrived around 2:30 p.m. and sprayed an additional 500 gallons of water to further extinguish the flames, Steffens said.

No one was injured and there was no serious loss of property, Steffens said.

Great America spokeswoman Rachel Kendziora said the water park has been closed since Sept. 4. Kendziora declined to comment on the cause of the fire or elaborate on the status of the structure that burned.

Steffens said the cause of the fire is under investigation.