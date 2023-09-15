DuPage County property transfers for Aug. 3-11, 2023

Addison

$255,000; 2129 W Adobe Drive, Addison; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Matthew Varchetto to Emma Rose Berley

$157,000; 971 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 201B, Addison; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Chris Garcia to Veronica Haro

Bloomingdale

$607,500; 210 Donmor Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Wk Building & Dev Inc to Robert John

$535,000; 175 Annalisa Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Debra Lydon to Tobi V Faut

$510,000; 169 Annalisa Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Janet Zang to Jack J Militello

$442,000; 256 Sterling Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Favale Trust to Cynthia Guido

$375,000; 135 N Lakeview Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Bloomingdale 72 Llc to Motldev Llc

$350,000; 203 E Park Ave., Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Salemi Trust to Volodymyr Stoyanivskyy

$246,000; 237 Amberwood Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Midwest Care Management Nfp Tr to Lisa Mclaughlin

$230,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 217, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Peter Papadopoulos to Zdravka Gojkovic Stevic

$219,000; 310 Milton Ct Unit C, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Atif Uddin to Jay F Cabrera Iv

$184,000; 211 Glengarry Dr Unit 2-106, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Arazue Mathis to Raychel Korn

Burr Ridge

$385,000; 10S411 Carrington Circle, Burr Ridge; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Anne V Gmazel to William Shyu

Carol Stream

$531,000; 751 Buckingham Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Thomas M Hatz to Matthew L Slocum

$330,500; 363 Cedar Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Anastasia Kholod to Mykhailo Bublinskyi

$294,000; 118 Concord Ln Unit 34B, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Adnan Saifuddin to James Proffitt

$293,500; 111 Concord Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Ibrokhimjon Turaev to Abrar Ahmed Shaikh

$285,000; 830 Napa St., Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Value Properties Inc to Fitim Ajdini

$281,000; 1432 Walnut Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by John W Pepper to Sergio Daniel Delgado

$255,000; 554 Cheyenne Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Laning Trust to Glenn P Horton

Clarendon Hills

$750,000; 251 Holmes Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Roy 2006 Trust to Mc Dev Group Inc

$410,000; 5708 Western Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Gregory A Morris to Andrew Lawrence Kinsella

Darien

$490,000; 7748 Wakefield Drive, Darien; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Gregory E Scaperlanda to Regina M Larosa

$475,000; 8401 Dawn Lane, Darien; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Mukund Prasad to Amera Zrein

$462,000; 7805 Sawyer Road, Darien; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Thomas M Chlystek to Ivan Shemotiuk

$450,000; 1105 69th St., Darien; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Edward R Archer to Michael J Riordan

$389,000; 514 Maple Lane, Darien; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Alexander Jaros to Lamar A Newman

$385,000; 1513 Sequoia Lane, Darien; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Lux Rentals Llc to Mathew M Mccann

$300,000; 1109 Lacebark Court, Darien; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to James W Paul

Downers Grove

$635,000; 3800 Wilcox Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Rachel Upton to Timothy P Ohrn

$620,000; 5600 Deerpath Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Matthew A Dalbey to Christopher M Lund

$535,000; 5433 Main St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Ronald J Zeman to Luke Summey

$493,000; 5117 Elmwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Rkm Real Estate Group Llc to Kathleen Morley

$480,000; 3766 Downers Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Nelson Trust to Anthony Perna

$465,000; 945 Burlington Ave Unit 403, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by David W Leets to Theodore J Maas

$410,000; 516 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Therese M Feltman to Charlotte Gill

$390,000; 6161 Puffer Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Leitherer Trust to William Francis Connolly

$375,000; 3601 Buckthorn Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by John S Sorenson to Michael R Hoffman

$355,000; 944 Lancaster Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Victor Michuda to Jacob R Bohne

$186,000; 4225 Saratoga Ave Unit 315B, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Mariaelena Gonzalez

$185,000; 2900 Maple Ave Unit 1E, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Cheryl Milan to James R Wearne

$83,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 5E, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Teodoro S Montes

Elmhurst

$625,000; 190 S Poplar Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by David Frobel Trust to Gilbert Villasenor

$355,000; 412 N Ridgeland Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Maria I Alonso to Nikita Bryant

$350,000; 682 S Spring Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Kenneth E Strathdee to Jasper Simkowski

$350,000; 200 N Addison Ave Unit 22, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Long Trust to Susan Ploessl

$240,000; 2 S Atrium Way Unit 105, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Catherine Cross to Michael Leone

Glen Ellyn

$742,000; 291 Spring Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Matthew S Bettinazzi to Anton Dietzen

$600,000; 80 Joyce Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by John P Gallagher to Tyler Williams

$540,000; 767 Chidester Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Sergiy Lugovyy to Sohaib Khan

$414,500; 395 Brandon Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Traci L Baxter to Chrystian Maciorowski

$400,500; 55 Woodview Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Blackwell Trust to Katarzyna Lukaszczyk

$400,000; 23W074 Armitage Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Jerzy Stefanowicz to Jonathan Taylor Hewitt

$397,000; 286 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Christopher John Jones Ii to David Harris

$300,000; 874 Walnut St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Arvin Voss Estate to Rite Way Custom Homes Llc

$222,500; 448 Raintree Ct Unit 1P, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Carolyn Jean Ceithaml to Katie Nicole Leone

$211,000; 3S100 Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Tod M Chapman to Raydene R Chapman

Glendale Heights

$370,000; 129 Green Meadows Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Michael Smart to Bhaveshkumar H Chaudhari

$365,000; 1444 Circle Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Nimeshkumar Desai to Arshad Mohammed

$310,000; 60 E Lincoln Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Michael Shoffner to Nicholas Gross

$243,000; 115 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Tony Dieppa Jr to Khalid Khan

$172,000; 174 S Waters Edge Dr Unit 202, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Mangalath G Xavier to Adamjee Patel

$166,000; 206 S Waters Edge Dr Unit 201, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Karrar Mirza to Son Tran

$151,000; 680 Marilyn Ave Unit 201, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Michal Smal to Hatami Homes Series Llc

$145,000; 680 Marilyn Ave Unit 6-101, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Earlean Devanport to Ilyass Rashidi

$111,000; 281 Shorewood Dr Unit 1C, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Altaf Hussain to Khurram Faheem

Hinsdale

$685,000; 737 Godair Circle, Hinsdale; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Jones Trust to Timothy Fendon

$222,500; 360 Claymoor Unit 3D, Hinsdale; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Wael Mctabi to Zafeer H Berki

Itasca

$635,000; 1202 E Washington St., Itasca; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by David Wendeln to John Ferraz Jr

$275,000; 206 Emmerson Ave., Itasca; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Jacqueline Herman

$250,000; 221 Walters Ln Unit 2A, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Snmp Llc to Robert Moore

Lisle

$700,000; 2629 Alta Court, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Mcgovern Builders Inc to Garold Sherlock

$640,000; 2817 Vail Court, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Gregory M Huml Trust to Andrew W Phelan

$615,000; 1244 Lake Shore Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Khawaja U Ahmed to Matthew Dicianni

$415,000; 442 Lawrence Lane, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Christopher Diya to Faisal Hossain

$400,000; 446 Angelo Lane, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Robin Bartolo to Scott A Foltz

$290,000; 1400 Burlington Ave., Lisle; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Orlando X Sirbas to Victor Lopez

$259,000; 4737 Winchester Ave., Lisle; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Kathleen A Waterous to Robert T Krohn Jr

$143,000; 5800 Oakwood Dr Unit 5F, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Tsui Trust to Chris Aiza Racelis

Lombard

$655,000; 617 N Columbine Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Mohammed Feroz Allahrakha to Syed Zia Ul Huq

$454,000; 498 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev Llc to Richard E Jacobs

$452,000; 494 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev Llc to Humza Khan

$425,000; 80 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Beach View Llc to Nicholas C Miller

$425,000; 492 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev Llc to Austin M Bushur

$425,000; 490 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev Llc to Jenna D Yanko

$422,500; 488 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Woodmoor Dev Llc to Denise Gadsden

$364,000; 1342 S Rebecca Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Katherine C Schroder to Cloud Masibhera

$362,000; 610 N La Londe Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Jay A Rembold to Ulises Covarrubias

$330,000; 865 E 22nd St Unit B104, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Tracie Trust to Dean Stevens

$325,000; 29 W North Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Norma Valentin to Luis A Escobar

$307,000; 310 N Main St., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Mary Lou Passaris to Kenneth Barry

$300,000; 655 N Kramer Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Karrar Mirza to Ramiro Cruz Cruz

$285,000; 440 S Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kevin Mckay to Timothy Hansen

$245,000; 376 W Grove St., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Foley Trust to Fine Home Real Estate Inc

Naperville

$790,000; 1516 Branford Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Alexander Trust to Fernando Marques Alves

$760,000; 4116 Schillinger Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Kulkarni Trust to Yuri Zermeno

$730,000; 937 Lehigh Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Kevin J Dunne to Shelby Shannon Lane

$730,000; 4860 Snapjack Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Paul M Koziarz to Patrick M Gray

$725,000; 2912 Sibling Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Junli Wang to Robert Hyde

$717,559; 559 Du Pahze St., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Steven Allerton to Sumad Singh

$715,000; 2440 Joyce Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Randall A Iskowitz to Moustafa Mahmoud Roushdy Mohamed

$710,000; 2630 Vermillion Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Benson Trust to David D Hsu

$700,000; 893 Sumter Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Albert J Quaranto to John M Healy

$699,000; 1005 Catherine Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Raymond Crowley to Kathleen A Garvin

$687,000; 2151 Riverlea Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Christopher E Schmitt to Edward Carlton

$675,000; 4639 Haviland Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Asad Hussain to Abhilash A Makkar

$655,000; 800 Thornapple Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Robert W Mcfarland to Brett M Robak

$650,000; 1465 Monarch Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Karla Trust to Michael J Riley

$635,000; 1404 Grommon Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by David A Murray to Rishi Khullar

$630,000; 812 Piedmont Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Jeffrey J Keefe to Gregory Peter Billo

$625,000; 1308 Pamela Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Joel Niekamp to Larry O Moore

$615,500; 2756 Stockton Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Chunhe Zheng to Asif A Merchant

$600,000; 24548 Kennemer Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Stephen Graziano to Dennis Salazar

$599,000; 1808 Sunrise Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Red Cedar Partners Llc to Montserrat Ginebra

$595,000; 1536 Marquette Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Christopher Jachcinski Trust to Scott Wetzel

$580,000; 1553 Aztec Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kljaich Jr Trust to Sebastian Izarra

$580,000; 1405 Sequoia Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Manvinder Singh Oberoi to Selwyn Fu

$540,000; 2003 Maplewood Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Michael Laurin to Lourdhuraj Periyathambi

$506,000; 2661 Dunraven Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Key O Neill to Keerthi Mohan Reddy

$475,000; 1017 Emerald Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by John Healy to Stacy D Spurgeon

$470,000; 1612 Swallow St., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Karl Rhea to Anthony J Bernar

$465,000; 602 Hempstead Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Keith H Irby to Madeeha Aqil

$458,000; 2615 Lexington Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Saifullah Khan Ghori to Muhammad Tariq Ayub

$450,000; 1633 Redpoll Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Thomson Trust to Kevin Kennedy

$446,000; 1513 Orchard Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Nicholls Trust to Robert Johnson

$440,000; 1108 E Chicago Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Rott Trust to Jagannath Bullaty Elango

$438,000; 2668 Avondale Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Michael J Buzenius to Wendell N Reyes

$435,000; 2608 Springdale Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Philip D Lynch to Ravindra K Gautam

$405,000; 1756 Bucknell Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Michael Gainey to Travis Saville

$399,000; 2921 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Erkin Urmanbetov

$370,000; 3159 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Howard Harvey

$299,000; 1424 Elijah Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Rohini Paladugu to Matthew Dunne

$256,000; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 102, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Riverplace Condo Assn to Jessica Marie Brezwyn

$240,000; 1744 Ranchview Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Lichter Trust to Jacob P Lichter

$230,000; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 508, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Kahng Properties Inc to Dzhastyn Dkhillon

$203,500; 35 Foxcroft Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Brian R O Rourke to Burdi Real Estate Investments

$198,000; 1352 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 1352-101, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Jamal Amro to Ashley Barz

$195,000; 520 Burning Tree Ln Unit 205, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by John E Enos to Thomas P Reidy

$195,000; 1375 Rennet Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Ace Management

Oak Brook

$697,000; 18W736 Avenue Chateaux N, Oak Brook; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Carbone Trust to Vivek Trivedi

$450,000; 1 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit B103, Oak Brook; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Susan D Ploessl to Nancy L Herter

$434,500; 2S746 Avenue Orleans, Oak Brook; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Margaret Carroll

Roselle

$612,000; 379 Monaco Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Gary P Braun Trust to Joseph Giovenco

$350,000; 801 W Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Lisa D Dillard to Kathy Espinoza

$290,000; 595 Raymond Court, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Trina R Sotikaropulos to Erin Suzanne Wolkotte

Villa Park

$325,000; 25 N Princeton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Joshua Sherman

$300,000; 228 N Princeton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Dzevida Cavka to Eliceo Espinoza Ramirez

$226,000; 18W094 Jamestown Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kelly Regan Fendt to Ali Mir

Warrenville

$310,000; 3S611 Wilbur Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Brian H Doriott to Gjm Trust

$287,000; 3S161 Lakeview Court, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Salvador Alvez to Agustin Mendez Garcia

$230,000; 3S564 Virginia Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Steve H Dweydari to Jessica Ann Sigler Rhodes

$190,000; 2S640 Cerny Rd Unit B1, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Craig Wingbermuehle to Marzenna Joanna Zyskowska

West Chicago

$537,000; 809 Campbell Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Arthur W Rohloff to Nimeshkumar Desai

$535,000; 601 Tanager Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Anthony David Knighten to Anthony Cyr

$268,000; 931 Ainsley Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Carrie Ryan to Fairway Management Llc

$225,000; 336 E Forest Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Brown Trust to Baltazar Padilla Jr

$70,000; 246 Allen Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Craig Aukamp to Carlos Aaron Fuentes Alcala

Westmont

$375,000; 247 Deming Place, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Robert C Horvath to Raymond W Scherrer Iii

$275,000; 1523 Apple Grove Lane, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Frances Glatfelter to Cindy Schmidt

$170,000; 27 Willow Way Unit 105, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Arpit D Patel to Marin Molnic

Wheaton

$700,000; 843 Stoddard Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Amatore Miulli to Robert Miller

$585,000; 1271 Saint Francis Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by William Dixon to David Fencl

$505,000; 0N352 Willow Road, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Michael T Derer to Mark Demchak

$500,000; 910 N Main St., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Williams Trust to Mitchell Bounsayngam

$435,000; 100 N Gary Ave Unit 404, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Matthews Trust to Mary A May

$370,000; 608 S Woodlawn St., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Mark Wynsma to Kimberly A Mulvey

$280,000; 1014 Whitchurch Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Sherry Mcgovern to Jeffery D Anstine

$260,000; 214 Clinton Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Enn Meister to Amatore Miulli

$238,500; 1756 Plymouth Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Lisowski Jr Trust to Wendy N Goes

$237,500; 1572 Stonehill Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Tammy Becker to Karen Rodriguez

Willowbrook

$360,000; 9S740 Brookbank Road, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to John Doyle

$337,000; 109 Highland Road, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Piotr Machala to Robert Solomon

$174,500; 19B Kingery Quarter Unit 207, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by James Killingsworth to William J Nikols

$164,000; 6165 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 202, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Buchr Jouban to Bojana Stevanic

$148,000; 6190 Pinewood Ct Unit 204, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Qianping Lu

Winfield

$445,000; 0S511 Robbins St., Winfield; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Bothwell Trust to Rebecca L Keclik

$339,000; 27W280 Childs St., Winfield; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Link Trust to Teresa Mastro

$232,000; 0N120 Windermere Rd Unit 2004, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Kovarik Trust to Pamela G Herbert

Wood Dale

$435,000; 415 Oak Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Skarzynski Trust to Marnie Susan Greenacre

$391,000; 535 Irmen Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Srkb Llc to Leticia Hernandez

Woodridge

$530,000; 8970 Coppergate Road, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Eric Posejpal to Brett R Jandacek

$492,500; 6304 Main St., Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Nicholas G Pitzer to Ali Imtiaz

$340,000; 8105 Geneva St., Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Assuracne Solutions Llc to Mujtaba Malik

$220,000; 7020 Newport Dr Unit 204, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Kurian Puthenpurackal to Darnell Welcher

$140,000; 2830 Mitchell Dr Unit 4, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Flowerstone Partners Llc to Gunika Lamba

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.