Cook County property transfers for July 18 to Aug. 11, 2023

Arlington Heights

$764,000; 321 N Yale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Joseph Mcvey to Jesse B Guth

$695,000; 1844 N Wilson Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Abhay Prajapati to Richard Prinz

$590,000; 123 S Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Langhenry Trust to Brent Connelly

$502,000; 701 N Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Hahn Trust to Nigel Mcgrath

$400,000; 905 W Essex Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Samer Abdallah to Jonathan Beissinger

$370,000; 1509 W Lexington Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Marion Motykie to Anthony M Orozco

$305,000; 1222 N Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by M&t Bank to Marek Barchan

$240,000; 1615 E Central Rd Unit 220C, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Mark S Guth to Marijana Milanovic Furundzic

$186,000; 2411 S Goebbert Rd Unit G208, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Anna Dalczynska to Amber Jones

$170,000; 2415 S Goebbert Rd Unit 202, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Timothy D Friske to Stefan Revineala

$160,000; 2226 S Goebbert Rd Unit 273, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Aube Trust to Matthew Vladimirov

$147,000; 330 W Miner St Unit 1C, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Jeanette Murphy to Nancy Gonzalez

Barrington

$627,500; 212 Heath Court, Barrington; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Timothy Debruyne to Kristofer Fransen

$425,000; 246 S Glendale Ave., Barrington; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Thomas Jaynes to Brian Fisher

Bartlett

$540,000; 1354 Nightingale Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Arul Michael Raj to Rakesh Patel

$480,000; 270 Little John Court, Bartlett; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Andrew L Schweik to Benjamin Michael Powalish

$423,500; 458 Briarcliff Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Jason J Roby to Henryk Sekula

$385,000; 934 Sycamore Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Fenn Trust to Abraham Marano

$321,000; 1604 Edinburgh Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Peter M Pagliuco Jr to Jennifer Ruzzo

Buffalo Grove

$333,000; 586 Raupp Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Ana Versaggi to Agnieszka Zeliznak

$320,000; 1563 Brandywyn Ct N, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Shmuel Latin to Jay Sexton

$240,000; 575 Le Parc Cir Unit 7-1, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Krupp Investors Llc to Hareram Mahato

$223,000; 170 Manchester Dr Unit 207, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Michael Rosenburg to Varsharani Chaudhari

$202,000; 400 E Dundee Rd Unit 201, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Michael Torio

Des Plaines

$485,000; 36 Westfield Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Wieslaw Sroka to Irfan Khan

$450,000; 451 Debra Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Joy M Galvez to Jacob Ryan Stauffer

$440,000; 41 E Kathleen Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Patricia M Stasiak to Mario J Vazzano

$410,000; 1202 Harding Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Marcin Slomski to Neerav Kothari

$375,000; 787 Graceland Ave Unit 503B, Des Plaines; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Cora E Tan to Henryk Janeczek

$355,000; 2023 Cedar St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Debra A Trischan to Kubanychbek Zhumabekov

$325,000; 2356 S Scott St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Horacio Suzrez Patino to Rodrigo Vivar Alvarez

$300,000; 805 E Prairie Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Janet M Rains to Samantha Flores

$289,000; 45 S Cumberland Parkway, Des Plaines; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Carol F Derken to Kristopher Jacob Klamka

$285,000; 9152 Knight Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Huron Street Homes Llc

$282,000; 232 N Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Rodney D Martinez to Jorge Martinez

$250,000; 2041 Pine St Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Khodabhai S Nayee to Ozeoya Okpeku

$235,000; 8810 Robin Dr Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Irfan K Suriya to Asteria Rhiannon Marie Walsh

$185,000; 8894 Knight Ave Unit 217, Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Goldin Trust to Sauda Begic

$175,000; 650 Murray Ln Unit 404, Des Plaines; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Michael D Magliano to Gabriela Mancera

Elk Grove Village

$253,000; 1567 Patricia Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Saleem Mohammed

$245,000; 655 Perrie Dr Unit 207, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Oleg Vavryk

$196,000; 700 Wellington Ave Unit 307, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Stanoeva to Mara E Velazquez Vega

Hanover Park

$600,000; 12 Don Carlos Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Dina Ann Iovane to Shawqi Mustafa

$360,000; 7228 Farmstead Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Maney Park Llc to Amarbayasgalan Bayarkhuu

$290,000; 2410 Larch Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Harbhajan Dhillon to Alvaro Gomez Jr

$235,000; 6889 Hemlock St., Hanover Park; Sold on July 21, 2023, by April Raine Bellus to Umang Patel

Hoffman Estates

$547,000; 5200 Shotkoski Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Corey L Smith to Shubham Shubham

$475,000; 1092 Gannon Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Randolph Cintron Jr to Dhavalkumar Girishbhai Patel

$449,000; 1830 Shorewood Dr W, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Zeller Trust to Ryan J Schleich

$400,000; 1260 Glen Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Behzad Sadeghizadeh to Phillip J Krawchuk

$204,000; 1830 Jamestown Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Anthony Souligne

$186,000; 1864 Huntington Blvd Unit D, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Jeffrey J Dewert to Maharshi Thakkar

Inverness

$605,000; 158 Fincharn Lane, Inverness; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Alan Johnson Darling to Patty Vasalos

Lake Barrington

$520,000; 333 N Bay Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Allegra Atkinson to Frank Comber

Long Grove

$775,000; 4120 Three Lakes Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by William M Grimme to Yong W Park

$205,500; 5121 N Arlington Heights Road, Long Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Andrew Anastos to Home Equity Properties

Mount Prospect

$465,000; 713 S William St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jamie Jeschke to Kevin R Christensen

$463,000; 509 S Pine St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Nicole Rose to Robert Eshoo

$450,000; 801 N Newberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 21, 2023, by David Alexander Moreno to Anna Kritikakos

$430,000; 1208 W Glenn Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Summerfelt Trust to Giedrius Cekanavicius

$428,000; 108 W Sunset Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Meyer Trust to Michael Meyer

$415,000; 303 S We Go Trail, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Amy L Gollins to Theresa Ann Scordo

$377,000; 1403 N Park Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Rita J Armiras to Jestin Alferez

$365,000; 1404 S Chestnut Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Pamela Kaminski to Maria C Hanlon

$364,000; 1760 E Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Guderian Trust to Marisol Garcia Ortega

$357,000; 101 E Berkshire Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Mark W Ziberna to James Gramlich

$355,000; 1208 S Robert Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Robert A Ferguson to Eugenia Todea Tisa

$265,000; 620 W Kensington Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Gabriel Hartke

$192,500; 625 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 404, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Jerger Trust to Stephen J Stapleton

Palatine

$602,000; 1119 E Fosket Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Daniel Walker Barr Osicka to Caroline Susan Moy

$590,000; 1353 N Larkspur Lane, Palatine; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Joseph Hwang to Dellahi Dmitry Maloum

$549,000; 627 W Center Road, Palatine; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Andrew James Kay to Bryan Gelushia

$475,000; 471 E Mill Valley Road, Palatine; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Jeffrey A Fox to Johnathan Tlusty

$370,000; 661 N Wren Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Jennifer M Sobel to Brett L Van Alstine

$305,000; 1967 N Jamestown Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Casey D Eischen to Michael D Mulvey

$243,000; 1180 E Nichols Rd Unit 1A, Palatine; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Serhiy Sosnovskyy to Mariya Pavlyuk

$226,500; 833 E Kings Row Unit 1, Palatine; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Christopher A Regis to Robert F Dragen

$215,000; 725 N Deer Run Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Heather Haemker to Caitlin A Godfrey

$215,000; 1354 N Sterling Ave Unit 202, Palatine; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Marius Andrew Pagos to Daniel Malnati

$160,000; 1304 N Geneva Dr Unit 3A, Palatine; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Artur Zielinski to Oliver Coric

$158,000; 1459 N Winslowe Dr Unit 204, Palatine; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Miron Bodner to Boris Matsevich

$135,000; 3500 Bayside Dr Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Farjad Zaidi to Smart Choice Group Inc

Rolling Meadows

$338,500; 118 Viola Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Uranbat Luvsandagva to Fnu Alfred

$241,000; 4418 Euclid Ave Unit 1B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Alt Trust to Sudha Saxena

Roselle

$612,000; 379 Monaco Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Gary P Braun Trust to Joseph Giovenco

$350,000; 801 W Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Lisa D Dillard to Kathy Espinoza

$290,000; 595 Raymond Court, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Trina R Sotikaropulos to Erin Suzanne Wolkotte

Schaumburg

$490,000; 79 N Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Lorena Czyz to Amr Elghawabi

$390,000; 725 Webley Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Theresa A Bigos to Julie Ann Tautges

$370,000; 1530 Kingston Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Girish Gupta to Behzad Sadeghizadeh

$365,000; 107 Andrew Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Mary Lou Mindy to Sarah Morgan Pepper

$325,000; 1831 Wedgewood Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Eric Adams to Andrea R Reyes

$300,500; 1013 Westchester Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Nayra R Centeno Roman to Cheryl Kodie Wilson

$250,000; 1913 Finchley Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Sean C Reinsalu to Kelly Gawlik

$180,000; 733 Limerick Ln Unit 3C, Schaumburg; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Robert Siepierski to Habiba Yousuf

$150,000; 1213 Somerset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Johnathon W Hardy to Lori Salha

Streamwood

$470,000; 5 Cardinal Court, Streamwood; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Timothy Crowe to Ruslan Zayets

$403,000; 1115 Oak Ridge Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Elisabete T Farrage to Patricia Guerrero Guzman

$395,000; 29 Evergreen Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Christine Beecham to Adam A Flanczewski

$333,000; 1014 Vine St., Streamwood; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jacek Kuczewski to Alex Igel

$268,500; 163 Monarch Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Gartner Trust to Yoseline Temores

$172,000; 78 N Victoria Ln Unit F, Streamwood; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jamal Amro to Sergii Naumenko

Wheeling

$317,000; 653 S Wayne Place, Wheeling; Sold on July 21, 2023, by Gerardo Lara to Enrique Alvarez Alonso Jr

$312,000; 315 Maureen Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Gayla L Makhzami to Taras Chayka

$290,000; 85 Cherbourg Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Dmitry Bresler to Izabella Szum

$272,000; 386 Leslie Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Tracy Trust to Pedro Arizmendi

$235,000; 1312 Longacre Ln Unit 14-6, Wheeling; Sold on July 18, 2023, by Jerry Louis Wilson to Robert B Nordskog

$153,000; 491 Mchenry Rd Unit 3A, Wheeling; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Yelena Lyubimova to Vincent Jose Mallari

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.