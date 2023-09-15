Concert at Rosemont Theatre reportedly rescheduled after threats against performer

A concert by a Mexican musician that had been set for Friday night in Rosemont was postponed to October, reportedly after threats from a drug cartel.

Peso Pluma was to perform Friday at the Rosemont Theatre.

The venue announced on its Facebook page Tuesday the show has been put on hold "due to unforeseen circumstances." All tickets will be honored in October, the venue said.

Pluma performed at Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards. Banners bearing threats against Pluma were discovered in Tijuana, Mexico, earlier that day, Rolling Stone and other media outlets in Mexico and the U.S. have reported.

A suspect reportedly was arrested in Mexico.

Pluma's concerts in Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Pelham, Alabama also were postponed, according to media reports.