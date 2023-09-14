Learn about proposed District 62 budget
Updated 9/14/2023 4:17 PM
The Des Plaines District 62 board will meet Monday night for a public hearing on the proposed 2024 fiscal year budget. A vote on the budget will follow. The new fiscal year started July 1. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Forest Elementary School, 1375 Fifth Ave., Des Plaines.
