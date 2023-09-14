Get up to speed for the Cubs' stretch run with these 6 questions

Cubs outfielders head to the clubhouse to celebrate after their shutout win over the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 4. Associated Press

Starting pitcher Justin Steele is among the top contenders for the National League's Cy Young Award this year, given to the league's top pitcher. Associated Press

Cody Bellinger, signed to a one-year deal during the off-season, has been one of the team's top hitters this year. Associated Press photos

Center fielder Cody Bellinger leads the team in home runs, runs batted in and most of the important offense categories. Associated Press file photo, April 2023

Cubs first baseman Cody Bellinger, left, and starting pitcher Justin Steele walk off the field together during a June game in Chicago. They're two of the team's emerging stars this season. Associated Press

If you're a Cubs fan whose interest in the club has waned since the 2016 championship season, then you might be in for a surprise.

For the first time in years, the team is playing meaningful baseball in September and in position for a playoff berth.

Here are six things to know about the Cubs for fans who may not have been paying attention.

Where are the stars from the 2016 World Series?

For the most part, they aren't around. Anthony Rizzo is a Yankee, Kris Bryant plays for the Rockies, Javy Baez is a Detroit Tigers, and Willson Contreras now suits up for that fifth-place club in eastern Missouri. And Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Ben Zobrist and Dexter Fowler have retired.

The only active player left from the curse-breaking squad is starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, the Ivy League-educated soft tosser whose brains-over-brawn approach earned him the nickname "The Professor." Though he started the year on the injured list, Hendricks has been better than expected and likely will be in the club's playoff rotation.

Though no longer suiting up as a player, former catcher David Ross is in his fourth season managing the club.

Are they actually going to make the playoffs?

With just 15 games left, the leading projection algorithms give the team around a 90% chance to reach the postseason. One reason for the high odds is that last year the league expanded the playoffs, so now six teams from each league make it instead of the usual five.

While the club likely will end up with one of three wild card spots, if they catch fire the Cubs could wrest control of the National League Central Division from the Milwaukee Brewers and earn home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Who are the top hitters?

Cody Bellinger leads the team in home runs, runs batted in and most of the important offensive categories. Bellinger, who turned 28 in July, is a former Rookie of the Year who followed up his MVP win in 2019 with three disappointing seasons for the Dodgers. Los Angeles cut him after last year, and the Cubs signed him to a one-year deal hoping he could recapture the magic, which he has.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki has heated up since the All-Star break and is playing his best baseball since signing with the club before the 2022 season. Suzuki hit .321 in August and is hitting around .400 with 4 homers so far in September.

Who are the top pitchers?

Justin Steele has emerged as the team's ace this season and is among the contenders for the National League Cy Young Award, given to the league's top pitcher. Even though he throws only two different pitches, the 28-year-old from Lucedale, Mississippi, has a 16-3 record with a 2.49 ERA, the best in baseball as of late Tuesday.

The second-best starter is Marcus Stroman, who is working to come back from a rib injury and might be ready in time for the postseason.

What about the new shortstop?

That's Dansby Swanson, and he's been amazing. Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract in the off-season and has been among the most valuable players in the league, thanks to his all-around play and superlative defense. His ability to turn hits into outs at the most difficult position on the diamond has been a big reason why the club has been among the best at fielding.

Now, how do I watch?

Games are broadcast on Marquee Sports Network, co-owned by the club. The channel is on most cable packages. And since July, the network is available via a stand-alone streaming app for around $20 per month, so cord-cutters can enjoy watching games, too.