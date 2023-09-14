Elgin police warn that bond calls are a scam

Elgin police are warning residents that calls and emails requesting payment to secure a bond are scams.

Local authorities have seen an increase in reports of scammers who claim to be from the Elgin Police Department or other government agencies, according to an alert Thursday on social media.

The scammers demand payment in bitcoin or through gift cards.

If you receive a call or email like this, hang up and call the police at (847) 289-2700 to verify its validity.