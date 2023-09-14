Elgin celebrates Hispanic heritage with first 'Canta con Orgullo' festival Saturday

Amor Prohibido, a Selena tribute band, will perform Saturday during Elgin's "Canta con Orgullo" event at Festival Park. Courtesy of the city of Elgin

Elgin will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with its first "Canta con Orgullo" festival.

The event, which translates as "Sing with Pride," gets moving with a car caravan at 1:30 p.m. before heading to Festival Park for a day of music, dance, games and food, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

"This event reflects the city of Elgin's commitment to embracing and celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the Hispanic community," Cultural Arts and Special Events Director Amanda Harris said in a news release.

The event is a collaboration between the city, the Gail Borden Library and Friends of Masons.

The car caravan, organized by Friends of Masons, will stage at 11 a.m. in the former Sherman Hospital parking lot at 850 Center St. The procession will head south along Douglas Avenue from Slade Avenue to Fulton Street.

The opening ceremony, hosted by the Gail Borden Public Library and emceed by Elisa Lara, starts at 3:30 p.m. and will include the Grito, which honors the traditional call to arms on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, as well as performances by musical artists, including Andrea Michel, José Diaz, Xitlali "La Chaparrita de Oro," a quartet from the Elgin Symphony Orchestra and a performance by Mexican Dance Group Macehualitzli.

Live musical performances continue at 5:30 p.m. with Somos Colombia and salsa band Trabuco opening for Amor Prohibido, billed as the country's top Selena tribute band.

Various food vendors will be available on Grove Street next to the park. Other highlights include an interactive Frida Kahlo sculpture, lotería games and alebrijes.

A firework display, accompanied by music from the brother DJ duo of AYOO, will wrap up the night, starting around 9:20 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.

Outside alcohol and pets will not be allowed at the concert and fireworks. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the all-day celebration.

For more information, visit cityofelgin.org/2525/Canta-con-Orgullo.