Des Plaines man accused of ramming car with woman, 2 children inside

A Des Plaines man accused of ramming a car with a woman and two young children in it Tuesday in Maine Township has been charged with attempted murder.

Keoni Zucco, 26, was ordered held without bail Thursday, according to a news release from the Cook County sheriff's office.

Police responded at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday to a residents on the 9100 lock of West Oaks Avenue.

Authorities said they learned Zucco and the woman had argued before she fled in a car with her 4-year-old and infant children. Zucco gave chase in his minivan and rammed the victim's car multiple times until his minivan was disabled, the news release said.

The victim's children were ejected from their car seats. The children and their mother suffered minor injuries, the news release said.

Zucco was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of domestic battery with a prior conviction in Tuesday's case. Earlier this year, Zucco was charged with multiple felonies stemming from a separate domestic incident, the news release said