Authorities: Man tried to escape Oak Brook police by jumping onto truck on Route 83

A Maywood man accused of stealing items from the Macy's store at Oakbrook Center tried to escape from police by running onto Route 83 and jumping onto a truck, authorities say.

At the time, he was out on bail on a charge he stole from another store at the mall in June.

Bail was set at $50,000 Thursday for Myles Dabney, 25, of the 600 block of Seventh Avenue.

He is charged with one count of felony retail theft.

A prosecutor told DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden that around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were told a man was suspected of stealing items from Macy's. Authorities allege he took nine items of clothing into a fitting room, removed security devices and put the clothes into a backpack. Police were waiting for him when he left the store.

Dabney ran away through a mall parking lot and into traffic on Route 83, where he jumped onto the back of a semitrailer truck, authorities said. Officers pulled him off and arrested him.

During the chase, Dabney removed a hooded sweatshirt, a shirt and the backpack, authorities said.

The items were worth $456.

An assistant public defender told Dieden that Dabney worked for a moving company but is off the job due to a work-related vehicle crash injury.

Dabney posted $5,000 bond to be released. He is due to be arraigned Oct. 2.

In the June case, Dabney is accused of stealing two items of clothing on June 2 from the Neiman Marcus store at Oakbrook Center. He was released the next day after posting $500. The prosecutor told Dieden that Dabney was also on probation for a felony retail theft conviction.