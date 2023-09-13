 

Woman killed, man injured after being struck by vehicle in Mundelein

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 9/13/2023 10:26 AM

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle while crossing Butterfield Road in Mundelein late Tuesday, killing a 37-year-old woman and seriously injuring a 39-year-old man.

Mundelein police said the couple was westbound crossing Butterfield Road just after 11:30 p.m. when they were struck by the southbound vehicle. It is unclear if the couple were at a crosswalk, or elsewhere in the road.

 

Both were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where the woman later died from injuries she sustained. The man remains hospitalized.

The unnamed 67-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the pair was uninjured.

Police said there is no evidence the driver was impaired, but toxicology results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation by Lake County's Major Crash Assistance Team.

Police noted a second, unrelated crash occurred shortly afterward resulting in minor injuries to one of the drivers involved. That driver was also transported to Condell with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

