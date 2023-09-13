Vehicle crashes into Rolling Meadows house

Courtesy of ABC 7This image taken from ABC 7 video shows the vehicle that crashed into the front of a Rolling Meadows house on Wednesday.

A vehicle crashed into a home Wednesday in Rolling Meadows.

Chopper7 was over the scene near South Quentin Road and Silent Brook Lane in Rolling Meadows just before 5:45 p.m. Emergency crews were looking over the damage to the house and the vehicle.

The cause of the crash and if there were any injuries were not immediately known.