Vehicle crashes into Rolling Meadows house
Updated 9/13/2023 6:50 PM
A vehicle crashed into a home Wednesday in Rolling Meadows.
Chopper7 was over the scene near South Quentin Road and Silent Brook Lane in Rolling Meadows just before 5:45 p.m. Emergency crews were looking over the damage to the house and the vehicle.
The cause of the crash and if there were any injuries were not immediately known.
