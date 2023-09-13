Motorcyclist seriously injured in I-94 crash near Gurnee

A man suffered serious injuries Wednesday in a motorcycle crash on eastbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 13 near Gurnee.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said.

The Gurnee Fire Department was called to the scene at 3:45 p.m. and was still there investigating as of 5 p.m. No further details were available.