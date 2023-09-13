Lombard man charged with fleeing police, while intoxicated, through Carol Stream

A Lombard man has been accused of speeding, intoxicated, through Carol Stream at more than 100 mph.

Jameel F. Hall Smith, 26, of the 300 block of West Maple Street, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination, and eight misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including reckless driving and possession of open alcohol by a driver. Judge Michael Reidy set bail Wednesday morning at $500,000.

According to authorities, around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Carol Stream police tried to stop Smith's vehicle for speeding, not having a registration light and not having a front headlight.

He accelerated, wove in traffic, and drove more than 100 mph on Geneva Road and North Avenue, police said. Smith then got on I-355, speeding at more than 110 mph before his vehicle crashed into the center median, hit a semitrailer truck and lost a front tire, police said.

Smith then drove for two miles on the axle, got out and ran off, according to police, who say they found an open bottle of tequila in the armrest of the vehicle.

If Smith is released from jail pretrial, he will be subject to GPS monitoring.