Aurora police search for missing teenage boy
Updated 9/13/2023 8:20 AM
Aurora police are seeking the public's assistance locating a missing teenage boy.
Dan Wade, 14, was last seen just after 1 a.m. today near Ogden Avenue and Waterford Drive.
Wade is 5-feet, 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt with white lettering, black shorts, blue and yellow shoes and was carrying a backpack with lime green draw strings.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at (630) 256-5500.
