Wisconsin man killed in motorcycle crash near Antioch

A 60-year-old Wisconsin man has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash over the weekend near Antioch, authorities said Tuesday.

Lake County sheriff's police said deputies responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and SUV at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday at Lake and Hillcrest avenues.

A preliminary investigation shows a Harley-Davidson driven by Mark Basil of Salem, Wisconsin, was traveling southbound on Lake approaching Hillcrest when a northbound Volkswagen made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, leading to the collision.

Basil was thrown from the motorcycle and over the Volkswagen on impact. Both he and the driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old Antioch woman, were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with what authorities initially believed were nonlife-threatening injuries, sheriff's police said.

However, Basil died Sunday at Condell. Preliminary autopsy results show he died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team continues to investigate the crash.