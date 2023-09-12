New Italian restaurant Bar Salotto finally opening on former site of Nikko's in Prospect Heights

A long-awaited Italian restaurant on the border of Prospect Heights and Arlington Heights will open its doors Wednesday afternoon.

The grand opening of Bar Salotto -- on the former site of Nikko's at 1421 N. Rand Road -- will take place at 4 p.m.

The new eatery at the intersection of Rand and East Thomas Street in Prospect Heights bills itself "a boutique pizza bar."

Operator Thomas Ragauskis said his vision for the new restaurant is a place where both families and people who might want to dress up a little to go out would feel equally at home.

Dan Peterson, Prospect Heights' director of building and development, said the property would continue to be owned by Jay Brizzolara, who brought in Ragauskis after a previous concept was not pursued during the pandemic.

Prospect Heights officials formally approved plans for the restaurant in March 2022.

Local contractor Bear Construction has also touted the rehabilitation of the building on its website. The company described the project as a full renovation of the existing 3,800-square-foot restaurant along with construction of a 900-square-foot addition.

Bar Salotto's hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.