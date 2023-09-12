 

How much will new roof for Mundelein's police station cost?

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/12/2023 11:19 AM

Mundelein's police station soon will get a new roof.

The village board on Monday agreed to hire All American Exterior Solutions to replace the roof on the station, 221 N. Lake St.

 

The job will cost taxpayers $145,490.

The two-story, 42,000-square-foot station was built in 2002 for about $11 million.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 