How much will new roof for Mundelein's police station cost?
Updated 9/12/2023 11:19 AM
Mundelein's police station soon will get a new roof.
The village board on Monday agreed to hire All American Exterior Solutions to replace the roof on the station, 221 N. Lake St.
The job will cost taxpayers $145,490.
The two-story, 42,000-square-foot station was built in 2002 for about $11 million.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.