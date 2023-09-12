How much will new roof for Mundelein's police station cost?

Mundelein's police station soon will get a new roof.

The village board on Monday agreed to hire All American Exterior Solutions to replace the roof on the station, 221 N. Lake St.

The job will cost taxpayers $145,490.

The two-story, 42,000-square-foot station was built in 2002 for about $11 million.