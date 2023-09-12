Geneva to start flushing hydrants Monday

Geneva will start flushing hydrants Monday to remove rust from water mains.

The flushing will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, and is expected to take several weeks to complete. The water will be safe to drink, but residents should refrain from washing clothes while nearby hydrants are being flushed that time to avoid staining clothes. Signs will be placed in neighborhoods to remind residents flushing is underway.

You can also view a progress map at geneva.il.us or on the city's X (formerly Twitter) account.