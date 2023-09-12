Authorities: Woman enlisted teens to steal from Oakbrook Center Macy's

Authorities say a 46-year-old woman enlisted two teen girls to steal more than $3,000 in merchandise from Macy's at Oakbrook Center.

Florica Nicolae-Dirivan, who authorities say has no known address, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, burglary and retail theft, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The girls, ages 14 and 15, were charged with burglary and retail theft and released to the custody of their father. Their cases will be handled in the juvenile court system.

Authorities said Nicolae-Dirivan and the girls tried to conceal the merchandise they did not pay for and leave Macy's with it. But when they exited, Oak Brook police were waiting for them.

Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis attributed the arrest to his department's working relationship with stores' loss-prevention agents.