Arlington Heights Senior Center hosts Secretary of State Super Senior Day
Updated 9/12/2023 11:34 AM
The Arlington Heights Senior Center is hosting the Secretary of State Super Senior Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
By appointment, participants will be able to renew, duplicate or correct their driver's license or state identification card, receive a vehicle registration sticker, register to vote, sign up to be an organ/tissue donor, and get a REAL ID.
To make an appointment or for more information, call (847) 253-5532.
The senior center is located at 1801 W. Central Road in Arlington Heights.
