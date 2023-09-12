Arlington Heights Senior Center hosts Secretary of State Super Senior Day

The Arlington Heights Senior Center is hosting the Secretary of State Super Senior Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

By appointment, participants will be able to renew, duplicate or correct their driver's license or state identification card, receive a vehicle registration sticker, register to vote, sign up to be an organ/tissue donor, and get a REAL ID.

To make an appointment or for more information, call (847) 253-5532.

The senior center is located at 1801 W. Central Road in Arlington Heights.