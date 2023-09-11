Pike stepping down from the Buffalo Grove village board

Buffalo Grove Trustee Gregory Pike is stepping down from the village board effective Sept. 19 because he is moving out of town.

Pike was first elected to the board in 2019 and won reelection unopposed in April.

Village President Eric Smith will seek board approval Oct. 2 to appoint Denice Bocek to fill Pike's seat until the April 2025 election.

"Greg offered a unique perspective on the board, and his knowledge and experience was especially valuable when it came to financial matters and policies," Smith said in an announcement of the resignation Monday. "I am grateful for his service to Buffalo Grove and wish Greg and his family the best in their new community."

A 27-year resident, Bocek served on the village's plan commission for 12 years. She also served on the sign code and appearance review team committees.

Bocek advocated for the village's pet store ordinance and participated in the review and update of the animal ordinance, as well as the Lake-Cook Corridor Plan and recent strategic planning community engagement sessions, according to the village.

"Denice brings a wealth of knowledge, a commitment to public service and a passion for Buffalo Grove to the village board," Smith said.

Bocek's more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate construction and development will prove valuable as the village facilitates several redevelopments, he added.

"I am confident that Denice will continue the legacy of community service and dedication to Buffalo Grove that Greg has exemplified during his time on the board," Smith said.