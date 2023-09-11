New COVID-19 mutations, new vaccine: Who's eligible and what you need to know

An updated vaccine offering protection against the latest strains of COVID-19 is expected to be approved this week. Daily Herald File Photo

These are single-dose vials of Pfizer's updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. Pfizer via AP

An updated COVID-19 vaccine could be in arms this week after receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval Monday, while the Centers for Disease Control is poised to weigh in Tuesday.

Experts said the new shots are a useful tool to stay healthy as the cold and flu season bears down and hospitalizations for COVID-19 increase.

"One of the pluses is you will not only reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading it to others, but you'll reduce your risk of developing long COVID," said Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital.

Under the FDA's authorization of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, just one shot would be needed for people age 5 and older as long as it's two months since their last vaccination.

Children from 6 months to 4 years old are also eligible, but dosages vary depending on vaccination history. Before anything is finalized, a CDC committee will review the vaccine data and make clinical recommendations Tuesday.

Cook County Department of Public Health Chief Operating Officer LaMar Hasbrouck said the new vaccine is designed to protect against the latest COVID-19 variants.

"It's going to produce an immune response -- that's called neutralizing antibodies -- that will be helpful and protective," Hasbrouck said.

One change from prior vaccines is that the federal government will no longer be paying for vaccinations. But "COVID-19 vaccines will still be free for most Americans through their health insurance plans," the CDC has said.

CDC data shows new COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Aug. 26 rose 24.6% compared to the prior week.

Here are some questions and answers from experts about the updated vaccine.

Q. Where can I get a shot?

A. Once approved, updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available through your doctor and at clinics and retail pharmacies.

Q. How will scheduling shots at retail pharmacies work?

A. It will differ, but Walgreens' officials said pharmacies would "offer the updated COVID-19 vaccines once recommended by the CDC. Eligible individuals will be able to schedule appointments within 24 hours after CDC recommendation, with available appointments starting that week. We will add more appointments on a rolling basis as stores receive vaccines."

Q. Will there be supply problems and delays in scheduling shots as there were in 2020 and 2021?

A. That's unlikely, particularly given low vaccination rates with the bivalent COVID-19 booster.

Q. Could I still contract COVID-19 with the new vaccine?

A. Yes, but the shot will help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, doctors said.

Q. What if I have no insurance?

A. The CDC launched the Bridge Access Program this summer that covers vaccines through late 2024. A resource for unvaccinated kids is the Vaccines for Children Program.

Q. What variants does the new vaccine target?

A. This upcoming vaccine was developed to protect against the "Kraken" strain of COVID-19, XBB.1.5, that emerged in the winter. Other mutations, such as BA.2.86, are proliferating, but "we are very encouraged that this vaccine will also be targeting all these current omicron offshoots and work pretty darn well against them," Bauer said.

Q. Can I get a flu vaccine with my COVID-19 one?

A. Yes. It's safe to receive flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time, as well as the RSV vaccine for those who are eligible.

Also, this week a "Boost Up Cook County" campaign will launch with information about vaccinations, Hasbrouck said.

Q. Will there be an annual COVID-19 vaccine like the flu?

A. Possibly, but it also depends on what the virus does.