Images: Patriot Day remembrance ceremonies in Palatine, Elgin and across the country

Associated Press

San Francisco firefighters listen as the names of the firefighters and emergency responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, are read at a fire station in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.