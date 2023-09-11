Images: Patriot Day remembrance ceremonies in Palatine, Elgin and across the country
Patriot Day remembrance ceremonies were held on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Retired Palatine firefighter/paramedic Mark Hallett gets emotional during the lowering of the American Flag to half staff during Monday's Patriot Day Remembrance ceremony Monday at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial. Hallett served from 1981-2011 and was the main speaker at the ceremony.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Palatine Fire Department members and retirees march to the memorial site from Fire Station 85 accompanied by the Palatine Fire Department Honor Guard. A Patriot Day Remembrance ceremony was held Monday morning to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A wreath was placed during a Patriot Day Remembrance ceremony Monday to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Around 100 firefighters, police officers, public officials and residents gathered at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial for the ceremony.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Retired New York City firefighter Paul Matulis, right, and Austin firefighter Matthew Boyan of the Austin Fire Department Honor Guard pray during a 9/11 Memorial at the Buford Fire Tower in Austin, Texas, on Monday Sept. 11, 2023. The annual event remembers the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States and the firefighters who died that day.
Associated Press
A private-wreath laying ceremony for family members of the passengers and crew of Flight 93 at the ceremonial boulder at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Associated Press
People gather on the visitors center observation deck during a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Associated Press
United flight attendent Jennifer Riiter of Hudson Valley, New York, with her children Madeleine, 13, and Liam, 9, bow their heads as the names of the United flight 93 flight crew are read during the 22nd anniversary memorial service at Flight 93 National Memorial, Shanksville, Pa. on Monday, Sept, 11, 2023.
Associated Press
American flags are placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Washington, on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack.
Associated Press
Diane Massaroli holds a picture of her late husband, Michael Massaroli, before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Associated Press
People carrying a wreath arrive at the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Associated Press
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Associated Press
San Francisco firefighters listen as the names of the firefighters and emergency responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, are read at a fire station in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Associated Press
San Francisco firefighters listen as the names of the firefighters and emergency responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, are read at a fire station in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Associated Press
A person walks past American flags flying at half-staff surrounding the Washington Monument on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Washington, to honor and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack.
Associated Press
People walk past American flags flying at half-staff surrounding the Washington Monument on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Washington, to honor and remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack.
Associated Press
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosts an observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Washington.
Associated Press
