Humanity, perseverance, selflessness: Suburban ceremonies honor Sept. 11 victims and heroes

Suburban residents came together Monday to remember and honor those who lost their lives in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In Palatine, about 100 police officers, firefighters, public officials and residents gathered at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial downtown. Current and retired members of the Palatine Fire Department marched to the memorial from Fire Station 85, accompanied by the department's Honor Guard.

"Today, we salute all the brave souls who selflessly gave their lives to save others," Matt Hallett, a retired Palatine firefighter/paramedic, said during the ceremony. "We continue to mourn the people who were taken too soon from their husbands, their wives, their children and their friends. This day should always remind us that our lives are way too short and, unfortunately, can be taken away without any notice."

Elgin held its annual Patriot Day remembrance ceremony at the Hemmens Cultural Center.

The event featured a combined police and fire department honor guard to post the colors, prayers by chaplains from both departments, a performance of the national anthem by Larkin High School students at a rendition of "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes by Elgin police Sgt. Jim Lalley.

Mayor David Kaptain said that while the day honors those lost in the attacks, more people died in the aftermath. He added that many continue to suffer from health issues caused by the toxic, contaminated air following the twin towers' collapse.

"We as a society have an obligation to those people to make sure they can live as full a life as they can and get the treatment that they need," he said.

Fire Chief Robb Cagann said that while many horrific images will be forever ingrained in minds, other memories of the day are inevitably fading with each passing year.

"These ceremonies are truly more than remembering the past and the tragedy of that day," he said. "They are to remember what the day has come to stand for -- the humanity, the perseverance, the selflessness, the love, the dedication and the honor of the United States of America."

At both events, Palatine and Elgin firefighters rang a ceremonial bell to memorialize those lost in the attacks and their aftermath.

Ceremonies scheduled across the suburbs throughout the day included events in Aurora, Bartlett, Elmhurst, Gilberts, Glendale Heights, Hoffman Estates, Libertyville, Lombard, Naperville, St. Charles and Schaumburg.

• Staff photographer Paul Valade contributed to this report.