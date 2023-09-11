 

Highland Park mass shooting suspect returns to court, but no trial date set

  • The man accused of July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park appeared in court Monday morning. This memorial, located in the Rose Garden adjacent to city hall, in remembrance of the seven victims, opened in November.

  • Members of an FBI evidence response team walk near the scene of the 2022 mass shooting at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park. The accused shooter appeared in court Monday for the first time since May.

Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 9/11/2023 11:28 AM

The setting of a trial date for the man accused of carrying out the mass shooting at last year's Highland Park Independence Day parade was delayed another three months Monday as prosecutors and defense lawyers continue to exchange evidence.

Robert Crimo III appeared in court briefly Monday morning before Judge Victoria Rossetti for a pretrial status hearing. It was his first time in court since May.

 

With attorneys still preparing their cases and conducting the discovery process, Rossetti scheduled another status hearing for Dec. 11, stating that she intends to set a trial date during those proceedings.

Authorities say the 22-year-old suspect opened fire on parade spectators from a rooftop perch along the parade route, killing seven and injuring dozens more.

He is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder -- three for each of the seven killed -- as well as 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one for each person struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.

If found guilty, he will face a sentence of life in prison.

