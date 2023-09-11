Final Des Plaines Food Truck Round Up set for Sept. 19
Updated 9/11/2023 11:11 AM
Des Plaines' final Food Truck Round Up of the season is set for Sept. 19.
The gathering will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Metropolitan Square complex in downtown Des Plaines.
Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.
Vendors will include the Curious Crow, Zhel's Kitchen, Savory Crust and Hubby's Dog House.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.