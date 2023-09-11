Final Des Plaines Food Truck Round Up set for Sept. 19

Des Plaines' final Food Truck Round Up of the season is set for Sept. 19.

The gathering will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Metropolitan Square complex in downtown Des Plaines.

Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.

Vendors will include the Curious Crow, Zhel's Kitchen, Savory Crust and Hubby's Dog House.