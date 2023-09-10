Police: Two robbed by armed man in Naperville Saturday night

Naperville police are investigating an armed robbery on West Ogden Avenue Saturday night. A man in a mask and armed with a handgun took cash and a mobile phone before fleeing the scene, police said.

A masked man held up two people at gunpoint Saturday night in Naperville, taking cash and a mobile phone before fleeing, police said.

The robbery occurred at approximately 9:08 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to Naperville police.

No one was injured, police said.

A dark-colored SUV was seen speeding away from the area after the stickup, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the investigations division.