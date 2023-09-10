Police: Two robbed by armed man in Naperville Saturday night
Updated 9/10/2023 10:21 AM
A masked man held up two people at gunpoint Saturday night in Naperville, taking cash and a mobile phone before fleeing, police said.
The robbery occurred at approximately 9:08 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to Naperville police.
No one was injured, police said.
A dark-colored SUV was seen speeding away from the area after the stickup, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the investigations division.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.