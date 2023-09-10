Police: Man fled into Elmhurst neighborhood while armed with stolen handgun

A Chicago man accused of leading police on a foot chase through an Elmhurst neighborhood while unlawfully armed with a stolen gun was ordered held without bail Sunday by a DuPage County judge.

Joshua Jones, 33, of the 800 block of Massasoit Avenue, faces a charge of armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, in connection with his arrest Saturday morning, authorities said.

Authorities said Elmhurst police officers approached Jones at about 11:22 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot at North Avenue and Villa Road, after he was seen in a car linked to burglaries in Western Springs.

As officers approached, authorities said, Jones ran away into a nearby residential area. He was found hiding between a garage and a fence near a residence, with a loaded handgun that had been reported as stolen in Countryside, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities said Jones is on probation for burglary in DuPage County and on parole on an unlawful use of a weapon by a felon charge out of Cook County, where he also has convictions for burglary and robbery.

"The Elmhurst Police Department will always protect our community from criminals, and I am relieved we were able to remove this handgun from the streets, likely preventing future tragedy," Elmhurst police Chief Michael McLean said in an announcement of the arrest Sunday.

Jones is scheduled to return to court Oct. 2.