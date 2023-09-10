Man accused of abducting son in Elgin captured in Chicago

Kenneth Hayes 34, of Chicago, charged with abducting his two-year-old son in Elgin

A 34-year-old Chicago man is in custody at the Kane County jail facing charges alleging he abducted his two-year-old son Friday in Elgin.

Kenneth Hayes, of the 400 block of North Saint Louis Avenue, is charged with robbery, child abduction, aggravated fleeing and eluding, violation of an order of protection, child endangerment and two counts of domestic battery, Elgin police said.

According to police, officers responded to the 1300 block of Amanda Circle at about 1:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a parental child abduction. Police said they later arrested the suspect in Chicago and the boy was safely reunited with his mother.

Hayes appeared in court Saturday, when a Kane County judge ordered him held on $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 20.