Learn about firefighting at Mundelein open house Sept. 24
Updated 9/10/2023 5:08 PM
Learn how firefighters do their jobs when the Mundelein Fire Department holds a public open house Sept. 24.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main station, 1000 N. Midlothian Road.
Fire safety activities are planned. Admission is free.
