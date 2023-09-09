Polo part of the fun at LeCompte Kallaway Cup

Polo was just part of the fun Saturday at the Barrington Hills Polo Club's annual LeCompte Kalaway Cup, which featured fine food and high fashion along the sidelines in Barrington Hills.

"This is our 17th year and it's and amazing event," said event chair Karen Selman. "We used to call it the community's largest block party."

The event is held the first Saturday after Labor Day at Berry and Cathy LeCompte's Oakwood Farms and benefits the equestrian clubs of Barrington Hills.

Selman said the most anticipated match is the "Battle of the Sexes," featuring the ladies of Team QB in red jerseys against the men of Team Long and Co. in gray jerseys.

Many attendees wore fashion reminiscent of the Kentucky Derby or the golden days of the Arlington Million, with women donning dresses and feathered or flowered hats and men in dapper jackets and fedoras.