 

Polo part of the fun at LeCompte Kallaway Cup

  • Polo players compete Saturday during the LeCompte Kalaway Cup, hosted by the Barrington Hills Polo Club.

  • Polo players compete Saturday in a match while guests watch from the sidelines during the LeCompte Kalaway Cup, hosted by the Barrington Hills Polo Club.

  • Ashleee LeCompte-Lazic and Nemanja Lazic are dressed for a day of watching polo Saturday during the LeCompte Kalaway Cup. Their family owns the property where the event was held.

  • Susan Kenny of Barrington wears a floral hat accented by horse figurines Saturday during the LeCompte Kalaway Cup hosted by the Barrington Hills Polo Club.

  • Tom and Christy McGovern of Lisle await the start of polo matches Saturday during the LeCompte Kalaway Cup hosted by the Barrington Hills Polo Club.

  • Angel Baeza of Addison and his daughter, Theodora, 22 months, visit with Lenny, a horse owned by Keith Gray of Bristol, Wisconsin, Saturday during the LeCompte Kalaway Cup hosted by the Barrington Hills Polo Club.

Updated 9/9/2023 5:53 PM

Polo was just part of the fun Saturday at the Barrington Hills Polo Club's annual LeCompte Kalaway Cup, which featured fine food and high fashion along the sidelines in Barrington Hills.

"This is our 17th year and it's and amazing event," said event chair Karen Selman. "We used to call it the community's largest block party."

 

The event is held the first Saturday after Labor Day at Berry and Cathy LeCompte's Oakwood Farms and benefits the equestrian clubs of Barrington Hills.

Selman said the most anticipated match is the "Battle of the Sexes," featuring the ladies of Team QB in red jerseys against the men of Team Long and Co. in gray jerseys.

Many attendees wore fashion reminiscent of the Kentucky Derby or the golden days of the Arlington Million, with women donning dresses and feathered or flowered hats and men in dapper jackets and fedoras.

