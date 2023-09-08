Ride Six Flags coasters, support Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois and Six Flags Great America will come together to host the 18th annual Coaster Challenge presented by Jewel-Osco Saturday, Sept. 16. Coaster Challenge participants commit to travel on Six Flags Great America's roller coasters at distances equivalent to a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or marathon, all in an effort to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

Registration is $25 and participants will receive VIP perks day of the challenge, including early entry into the park, VIP access to ride Maxx Force, X-Flight, Raging Bull and Whizzer from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and The Flash Pass to all roller coasters until 1 p.m. Each distance is associated with a different fundraising requirement.

Fundraising levels:

• Ride the distance of a 5K: $150 fundraising minimum ($100 for current pass holders)

• Ride the distance of a 10K: $300 fundraising minimum

• Ride the distance of a half marathon: $500 fundraising minimum

• Ride the distance of a marathon: $1,000 fundraising minimum

Each year Special Olympics Illinois chooses a Unified pair -- one athlete with an intellectual disability and one without who compete together -- as the Coaster Challenge Ambassadors. The 2023 Coaster Challenge Ambassadors are Anushka Bhandari and Catherine Schuch, a Unified pair from Naperville. The two met at Metea Valley High School, where Bhandari is a rising junior and Schuch a recent graduate. It was here that they quickly became friends through their participation in the Special Olympics Illinois Youth Activation Committee and other Unified activities.

Both are thrilled to represent Metea Valley High School and Special Olympics Illinois in their roles as ambassadors.

Schuch is most excited about "meeting and working with like-minded individuals who are dedicated to encouraging respect throughout our communities. I'm also excited to ride roller coasters with Anushka -- which is an amazing perk to this incredible day of fundraising."

To register and for more information, including a full list of benefits visit www.soill.org/coaster-challenge.

Special Olympics Illinois is a nonprofit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports to a community of more than 55,000 traditional athletes, Young Athletes, Unified partners, coaches, volunteers, and more. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development.

If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call (800) 394-0562 or visit www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.