Police: Man fired handgun into the air while driving down road in Bartlett

A Hanover Park man faces charges for firearm offenses stemming from a Bartlett police investigation of shots being fired early Thursday morning at the intersection of Newport Boulevard and Millwood Drive.

Derrick Whitehead Jr., 26, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

Bartlett officers responded to a call at the intersection about 6:05 a.m. They found spent shell casings on the road, but there was no one at the scene nor any reports of injuries. Newport Boulevard was closed for about an hour as police processed the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives identified a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala as the suspected vehicle. Police said Whitehead was driving south on Newport Boulevard near Millwood Drive when he discharged a 9 mm handgun into the air several times.

Whitehead was taken into custody without any issues at his home with the help of Hanover Park police, authorities said.

On Friday, Whitehead was at the DuPage County Jail awaiting a bail bond hearing.