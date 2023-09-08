No injuries, fatalities reported after small plane crash in Busse Woods

No injuries were reported after Elk Grove Village Police and Fire Departments responded to multiple calls of a plane crash in Busse Woods Friday evening, near South Arlington Heights Road and Landmeier Road, officials said.

According to local authorities, the plane, a small corporate aircraft, Beechcraft King Air 200, crashed about three miles west of O'Hare International Airport on the east side of the forest preserve, according to a Chicago Fire Media statement online.

Firefighter crews from O'Hare were also dispatched to the scene but have been called back.

Only one occupant has been identified so far. The pilot of the aircraft was able to walk away from the crash site and has been taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to reports.

Elk Grove Village Police Department confirmed there were no fatalities.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Cook County Forest Preserve Police Department is responding to the crash alongside local police and fire departments. The FAA and NTSB also will be investigating, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

• ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.