Naperville Park District acquires land for new park

The Naperville Park District has acquired Heritage Park Place, just east of downtown, with plans on building a neighborhood park.

The acquisition became official at this week's Naperville City Council meeting. Heritage Park Place, 130 N. Wright St., becomes the 138th park added to the city's system.

Construction is slated to begin this fall. Planned amenities will include a playground, picnic shelter, plaza and open space. Park district officials anticipate holding an opening celebration in the spring.