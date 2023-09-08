Lake County property transfers for July 24 to Aug. 4, 2023

Antioch

$420,000; 1346 Quail Court, Antioch; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Jorge L Ortiz to Jonathan Deshasier

$385,000; 40486 N South Newport Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jerry Kreymer to Bruce Geraskey

$377,000; 938 Heather Glen Court, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Robert A Stonis to Monte George Miller

$350,000; 26373 W Bond Ave., Antioch; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Jodi Albertini

$200,000; 239 Maplewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Mercedes A Richter Hawkins to Joshua Hanusa

$195,000; 39894 N Golf Lane, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Boris K Khanokh to Sachin Patel

$190,000; 22216 W Orchard Lane, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Noah M Hayes to Darian M Goebel

$130,500; 22380 W Virell Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Gmag Properties Inc to Aleksandr Melnik

Beach Park

$270,000; 13116 Birmingham Court, Beach Park; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Donna Lenzi to Joseph F Burkett

$210,000; 39649 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Sumer L Bellinder to Carol D Wright

Deerfield

$865,000; 1527 Northwoods Road, Deerfield; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Kyle J Beeco to Thomas M Klink Jr

$850,000; 1069 Knollwood Road, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Fortune Properties Llc to Andrea G Tucker

$720,000; 1225 Blackthorn Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Grevers Trust to Benjamin Bremen

$572,500; 14 Forestway Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Christina Konstantelos Peck to Elaine Gutnayer

$560,000; 351 Kelburn Rd Unit 113, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Garlovsky Trust to Karen E Colleran

$485,000; 137 Forestway Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Richard W Liedtke to David Goldberg

$479,000; 718 Deerpath Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Home Equity Savers Ltd to Nanci Kaplan

$455,000; 945 Holmes Ave., Deerfield; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jordan Spritz to Phuong Hoai Nguyen

$448,500; 1241 Oxford Road, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Chicago Asset Management Llc

$370,000; 381 Kelburn Rd Unit 116, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Steinlauf Trust to Albert Cohen

$340,000; 513 Sandpiper Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Jane Choi to David Schuster

$325,000; 346 Redwing Drive, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Malloy Trust to Praveenkumar Jayakumar

Fox Lake

$585,000; 168 Howard Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by David Poole to Nicole M Jacobsen

$465,000; 173 Forest Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Nathaniel M Sattler to Nancy Suzanne Bucher

$420,000; 137 Forest Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Dillon Poole to Sara M Zank

$260,000; 35536 Cedar Island, Fox Lake; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Frank J Vrchota to Leonard J Peterson

$210,000; 7428 Crest Hill Court, Fox Lake; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Ronald Lundin to Steven R Lockwood

$192,500; 8117 Honeysuckle Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Robert Olsen to James A Schols

Grayslake

$415,000; 1840 Fairport Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Hector L Sanchez Jr to Peter A Idowu

$405,000; 1293 Meadowlark Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Andrew Nicholas Zurek to Evelio Mendez Munoz

$375,000; 17577 W Woodland Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Douglas B Gialds to Micael Foley

$365,000; 232 Lexington Court, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Modesto Morales to Toni A Myers

$320,000; 31241 N Liberty Road, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Hacker Joint Trust to Patrick Bartels

$315,000; 2180 Carillon Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mary C Link to Fern Dale

$315,000; 17686 W Winnebago Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Donnell L Lewis to Ransford Addo

$310,000; 230 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Latesha S Kimmons to Elias Michael Roman

$305,000; 18109 W Manitowoc Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Keith R Pickard to Peter Clark Zaragoza

$295,000; 626 Barron Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Eric Roberts to William Re Rushton

$270,000; 283 Lionel Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Timothy A Dempsey to Kevin Tobin

$265,000; 1058 Ellsworth Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Page Trust to Justin Marker

$255,000; 1379 Redbridge Court, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Nathan L Eyster to Roman Vaskanich

$247,000; 142 Stockton Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Sheila Soto to Marco Antonio Huarniz

$245,000; 1828 Maplewood Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Daniel Lesniak to Sidney Roman Gutierrez

$245,000; 10 N Lake St Unit 401, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Maureen Muldowney Pedersen to Paige Riley Olker

$225,000; 33069 N Eastview Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Brian Thuente to Dawn M Sciarrone

$209,500; 18143 W Elm St., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Roger A Erickson to Joshua Gutierrez

$205,000; 18168 W Valley Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Premier Investment Group Inc to Angel A Munoz Vasquez

$197,500; 33162 N Sears Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by R&v Holdings Llc to Steven M Neilson

Gurnee

$715,000; 5300 Notting Hill Road, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Deborah Doran to Bruce Wittert

$499,000; 485 Cliffwood Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Elliott Trust to Jennifer Walker

$435,000; 16579 W Apple Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Michael Forster to Daniel S Wade

$410,000; 101 Suda Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Kevin W Salus to Sparkle Bell

$400,000; 7738 Dada Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Brian T Sonders to Shawna J Clay

$280,000; 5160 Red Pine Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jose F Olmos to Thomas Adepoju

$260,000; 4244 Blackstone Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Ernesto Josue Perez to Jose De Jesus Miranda Castiillo

$240,000; 1465 Deer Run, Gurnee; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Aminul Karim

$207,000; 15937 W Stearns School Road, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kathryn Rivera to Emilio Vargas Ii

$176,000; 5177 Coventry Ln Unit D, Gurnee; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Andrew Asch to Visk Progress Llc

$135,000; 35937 N Il Route 21, Gurnee; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Franklin E Swan to John Kelleher

Hawthorn Woods

$703,000; 3 Oakland Hills Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to John Hryn

$700,000; 209 North Trail, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jason N Beyer to Robert Fullington

$640,000; 8 Sandpiper Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Beverly Streitenfeld to Jeffrey Thomas Raszka

Highland Park

$825,000; 867 Laurel Ave Unit 6, Highland Park; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Clements Trust to Lisa Flaggman

$800,000; 2545 Highmoor Road, Highland Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jeffrey J Kraines to Hildebrando Gorospe

$795,000; 65 Hemlock Lane, Highland Park; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Beatriz E Levi to Williams Ziya

$775,000; 979 Windsor Road, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Wayne A Weiss to James Bradley Slovitt

$650,000; 581 Washington Place, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by James Atwell to Alyssa Miserendino

$589,000; 1191 Cambridge Court, Highland Park; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Marla Warren to Amanda Kraus

$500,000; 3074 University Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Turner Trust to Dana S Kendall

$499,000; 1318 Bob O Link Road, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Lynne J Hall to John W Kleeman

$395,000; 1516 Mcdaniels Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Robert E Mcdonald to Ines Llopart Martinez

$365,000; 332 Skokie Valley Rd Unit 202, Highland Park; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Johp Llc to 332 Skokie Valley Rd 222 Llc

$350,000; 1783 Rosemary Road, Highland Park; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Danny L Portman to Anamartha Avelino Nepomuseno

Highwood

$500,000; 129 Highwood Ave., Highwood; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Volpentesta Trust to Thomas Keagle

$275,000; 320 Prairie Ave., Highwood; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Thurlwell Trust to Jeffrey Shank

$236,000; 28 S Central Ave., Highwood; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Freedom Mortgage Corp to Sebastian Kwik

Ingleside

$424,500; 25708 W Long Beach Drive, Ingleside; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Ursula B Roemer to Kevin L Snider

$355,000; 25832 W Shandon Drive, Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Yasz Trust to Shawn R Blough

$304,500; 34919 N Decorah Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Carl Hughes to Ruben Navarrete Juarez

$291,000; 25605 W Old Grand Ave., Ingleside; Sold on July 31, 2023, by John J Deneen to Richard J Miranda

Island Lake

$486,500; 220 E Parkland Drive, Island Lake; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Kc J Dunne

$375,000; 204 S Shore Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Thomas Fancsalszki to Neil Mcguffey

Kildeer

$600,000; 23202 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Rohan Dave

Lake Bluff

$625,000; 311 Green Bay Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Adrian Ungureanu to Matthew P Bartolotta

$446,500; 28 Oak Terrace, Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Bmo Harris Bank Na to Deborah A Kiersch

Lake Forest

$870,000; 70 S Orchard Circle, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Hdp Westleigh Llc to North Shore Builders I Inc

$543,000; 671 S Green Bay Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Nedime E Tanovic to Elizabeth A Allen

$290,000; 1350 N Western Ave Unit 201, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Dennis C Linehan to Nedime E Tanovic

Lake Villa

$512,500; 18744 W Meadow Grass Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jack Michael Klosterman Sr to Sarthak Arora

$500,000; 18768 W Highfield Dr W, Lake Villa; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Matthew J Checkon to Tyler Scott

$470,000; 1208 Tulip Tree Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Tinkerpatomus Trust to Luiggy Cadenas Martinez

$355,000; 36926 N Corona Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Jonathan Cvetan to Andrew R Wiseman

$257,000; 37483 N Granada Blvd., Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by David Barbosa Jr to Katie Bouwens

$244,000; 21960 W Engle Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by John N Tesch to Oshen D Triplett

Lake Zurich

$800,000; 52 Natalie Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Lz Development Group Llc to Aaron Gitler

$622,500; 542 Carolian Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Joseph P Meccia to Nathan Peter Lochner

$560,000; 1025 Orchard Pond Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Brian D Leadingham to Michael Doyle

$455,000; 830 Harvest Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jessica Purvin to Alice M Collins

$400,000; 1110 Oxford Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Palma J Balla to Dolores Lopez Cortes

$335,000; 545 Ramblewood Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Benigni Tenancy By Entirety Fa to Abbey L Garnett

$324,000; 1744 Coral Reef Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 25, 2023, by George Schwartzinger to Julian Flores Albarran

$263,500; 16 Johnathan Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jeffrey Denton to Kathryn E Lacost

Lakemoor

$295,000; 28494 Wagon Trail Road, Lakemoor; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jon C Ledford to Osama Kamal Khan

Libertyville

$825,000; 14260 W Braemore Close, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Michael J Engfer to Steven Hayward

$725,000; 1909 Halifax St., Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Bingzhong Xu to Krairith Chatamra

$715,000; 15200 W Pinewood Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Amy Jo Martin to Liz Vazquez

$705,000; 1998 S Hawk Court, Libertyville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Terry J Paterni to Jack Ryan Breslin

$635,000; 14090 Edgewater Court, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Peter U Baik to Robert O Kwak

$600,000; 422 Catalpa Lane, Libertyville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Lance A Schart to Martin E Theis

$595,000; 1425 Braxton Road, Libertyville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Albert J Panozzo to Michael Hodgson

$585,000; 1826 S Cardinal Court, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Steven A Hayward to Srinidhi Venkataramana Holalu

$572,500; 16116 W Gages Lake Road, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Busch Family Trust to Nicole L Erickson

$540,000; 517 Hampton Terrace, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Samantha Marie Tomasek to John Michael Wanczowski Jr

$540,000; 1314 Crane Blvd., Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Claudia Johnson Nauman to Esther Song Park

$500,000; 1013 Shari Lane, Libertyville; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Hung L Woo to Edward B Hartigan

$492,000; 945 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Michael A Eads to Michael Maniatis

$460,000; 32930 N Three Oaks Lane, Libertyville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Jack Aurora to Elisa Contreras

$317,000; 2217 Heathercliff Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Patricia P Thomas to Raymond Real Estate Group Llc

$235,000; 210 N Butterfield Road, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Rb Resolutions Properties Llc to Xls Real Estate Llc

$230,000; 140 W Golf Rd Unit D, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Drew Strom to Jimmy Gillman

$101,000; 375 W Winchester Rd Unit 111, Libertyville; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Eugene Kolotov

Lincolnshire

$602,000; 51 Cumberland Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Kurt A Olexa to Nelli Y Benz

$540,000; 450 Village Grn Unit 411, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Ann C Howell to Constantine Dean Carson

$530,000; 205 Rivershire Ln Unit 410, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Zarko Ackovic to James Weith

$400,000; 405 Village Grn Unit 402, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Lori Godby to Martha Bonde

Lindenhurst

$500,000; 409 Red Rock Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Harry M James to Leonard Strepek

$425,500; 1572 Larkdale Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Kevin S Dahlan to Jose Macias

$350,000; 161 Rose Tree Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Mayra Plascencia to Melesa Guneysu

$346,500; 2351 Federal Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kam E Fierstine to Cristian Robert Sezonov

$310,000; 821 N Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Long Lee to Jesus A Nava Barrera

$235,000; 2916 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Matthew S Banis to Alejandra Pineda Sanchez

$205,000; 2931 Falling Waters Dr Unit 2931, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Maksim Mitrafanau to Marisa Makowskyi

Mundelein

$613,500; 1518 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Johnny Hermiz Khamoo

$559,000; 3131 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Kristen L Mizialko

$500,000; 1006 Evergreen St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kolpin Trust to Melissa Drufke

$451,000; 2011 Chadwick Way, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Alexandre G Zolotarev to Jagdeep Singh

$449,500; 2021 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 28, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Gregory M Ciokajlo

$424,000; 2601 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Christopher Lawrence Moews

$360,000; 2698 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Jayanta Chattopadhyay

$350,000; 555 Walnut St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Kenneth W Ruffin to Andreas Papazafeiropoulos

$350,000; 511 S Lake Terrace, Mundelein; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Ahmad N Alawneh to Marcia Jacobson

$345,000; 1281 Regent Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Matthew G Schlais to Yauheni A Dailidka

$340,000; 2702 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Michelle Mcgill

$337,500; 204 W Hawthorne Blvd., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Motycka Trust to Angelica Mueller

$312,000; 1385 Wilhelm Rd Unit 112, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Frazer Trust to Driven Motorsports Llc

$281,000; 410 James Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Wsh Properties Llc to Karsten Koziol

$266,000; 687 Diamond Pointe Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Dan M Young to Dmytro Lakhman

$260,000; 271 N Greenview Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Matthew M Malone to Jarek E Martinez

$250,000; 600 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Noorussahar Ahmad to Sharon F Brunda Battaram

$245,000; 303 Dalton Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Reeves Trust to Loren Seaman

$240,000; 601 Woodhaven Dr Unit 28, Mundelein; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Sally E Doti to Maja Jovanovic

$230,000; 247 N California Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Kurt R Hofbauer to Betsy Solache

$180,000; 418 S Lakeshore Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Steybe Investment Llc to Donna Sparks

North Chicago

$195,000; 1911 Sherman Ave., North Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Wadell Brooks Jr to Ricardo Martin Vences

Riverwoods

$800,000; 2220 Brae Burn Drive, Riverwoods; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Rubin Trust to Jane M Jansen

$765,000; 2440 W Course Drive, Riverwoods; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Robert Weil Richmond to Brian Zmuda

Round Lake

$489,000; 2270 S Arden Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Eugen Stiefelmayer Jr to Rebecca Stowell

$396,000; 405 W Highplains Road, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Aruna I Desai to Truptiben Patel

$342,500; 1407 S Janice Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Susan Lyn Duffy to Kevin Duffin

$320,000; 1985 Marigold Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by John E Pickens Jr to Darrian D Mastandrea

$315,000; 323 Switchgrass Drive, Round Lake; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Erik R Bartels to Robert Siel

$260,000; 1329 W Crane View Court, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Hutchinson Trust to Alice Wambo

$232,000; 462 S Litchfield Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by H Robert Griswold to Oscar Vargas Fuentes

$227,500; 619 N Fox Trail, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Nora V Lim to Nikolaos Gialelis

$220,000; 452 S Litchfield Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Robert M Siel to Daniel R Miller

$172,500; 523 W Kristina Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Galaxy Sites Llc to Ronald Cass

Round Lake Beach

$315,000; 215 Pembrook Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Maria Garcia to Jonathan Alexander Vasquez

$255,000; 2379 Scott Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Barbara A Krzeslak to David Rosales Jr

$200,000; 513 Waukegan Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Sonya Pompeo to Timothy R Curtis

$118,500; 994 N Village Dr Unit 2, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Custom Development Llc

$115,500; 224 S Channel Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Ranger Inc

$100,000; 817 Mayfield Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Blake W Cox to Letica Rodriguez

Round Lake Heights

$278,000; 2150 Lotus Drive, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Tilesh Maharaj to Rafael Tinajero Hernandez

$180,000; 717 Mohawk Drive, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Miguel A Martinez to Deborah Nava

Round Lake Park

$200,000; 401 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Virginia Investments Inc to John Ayala Rangel

$160,000; 304 Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by David Sanchez to Jose Apolonio Dimas Angeles

Spring Grove

$150,000; 37550 N Terrace Lane, Spring Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Eric R Venstrom to Daniel Roder

Vernon Hills

$840,000; 1313 Mansion Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Nikhil Jain to Elin Panigrahi

$448,000; 1101 Wadsworth Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Ellen Mashkovish to Iram Minus

$445,000; 401 Albany Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Wohlrab Trust to Milan N Lukic

$400,000; 407 Shadow Creek Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Goutham Surya to Sudheer Kumar Jammuladinne

$380,000; 489 Saddlebrook Ln Unit 12-4, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Thomas F Wasilewski Trust to Paul Wedge Finch

$340,000; 10 Warrington Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Marilyn Joyce Sauer to Justyna Siemieniak

$285,000; 609 Grosse Pointe Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Michaela Elise Fox to Amy Goetz

$280,000; 801 Hughes Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Basile Trust to Sai Ranjan Panigrahy

$230,000; 226 E Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Mathew Thorpe Cankar to Rosa Uribe

$205,000; 249 W Court Of Shorewood Unit 2A, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Kathy Matysek to Yolanda Hernandez

$203,000; 931 Adams Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jane Cartier to Jkm Real Properties Llc

$183,000; 230 E Court Of Shorewood, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Helen Siegel to Nazariy Luchka

Volo

$255,000; 205 Terra Springs Circle, Volo; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Thelma Allen to Kathleen Delattre

$242,500; 1339 Remington Drive, Volo; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Wayne Cosmo to Rashida Abdul Ganlyu

Wauconda

$496,000; 2480 Heron Lane, Wauconda; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jayesh Vaswani to Pavan Reddy Maley

$480,000; 2465 Heron Lane, Wauconda; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Ronald J Derengowski to Jeffrey Miller

$350,000; 909 Sheridan Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Iwona Derlich to Brian Heilig

$319,000; 25624 W Ivanhoe Road, Wauconda; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Christopher Farrell to Logan Gehant

$290,000; 2190 Braeburn Dr Unit A, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Carol A Kresheimer to Dawn Parmelee Efflandt

$280,000; 413 Brown St., Wauconda; Sold on July 24, 2023, by David Flores to Kevin Lopez Jimenez

$260,000; 418 Hill Court, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Grant Veitch to Marjorie R Cipperoni

$155,000; 450 N Main St Unit S106A, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Bruce Leblanc to Mark Wunderlich

Waukegan

$380,000; 1315 S Pleasant Hill Gate, Waukegan; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Thomas J Mcarthur to Sudheer Muhammed Kandothummattel

$320,000; 1750 14th St., Waukegan; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Angelo Diamantides to Telmo Daniel Vasquez

$299,000; 2736 W Hayley Court, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Gregory A Cummings to Yaritza Amaro Melendez

$290,000; 16 N Metropolitan Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Balcom Trust to Emmanuel Rodriguez Jr

$285,000; 422 Steele Court, Waukegan; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Timothy L Hagan to Patrick M Callahan

$285,000; 2935 Witchwood Lane, Waukegan; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Jonathan Deshasier to Luis Adolfo Marquez

$250,000; 2241 Yeoman St., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Darren D Reist to Cindy Lizette Cruz

$200,000; 1521 11th St., Waukegan; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Turee Janell Gale to Mariana Nunez Garcia

$190,000; 400 South Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Margarita Castro to Juan Bucio Rojas

$165,000; 2835 Lorraine Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Juan M Cortez to Angelica Billares Roman

$125,000; 1113 Pine St., Waukegan; Sold on July 28, 2023, by William F Mccaffrey to Lake Region Conference Assn Of

Winthrop Harbor

$355,000; 2808 13th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Isabel Adkisson to Harry S Pluta

$325,000; 341 Thompson Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Johanna Jazmina Tavarez to Matthew J Tolmie

$292,000; 2209 10th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mitchell John Schumann to David Robert Pirages

$171,500; 2212 11th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Kimberly Hansford to Jenna Rummel

Zion

$280,000; 3740 Willow Crest Drive, Zion; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Guadalupe De Ortega to Danelia Ortega

$242,000; 2201 Joppa Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Gabriel Ochoa to Claudia D Garcia

$142,000; 2319 Joppa Ave., Zion; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Garross Trust to Shirpal Nishhanka Ferando

$134,000; 2814 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Victoriano Cristobal to Victor Manvel Nunez

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.