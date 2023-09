Kane County property transfers for July 12 to Aug. 7, 2023

Algonquin

$566,500; 1511 Southridge Trail, Algonquin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Melanie Dawn Forsyth to Siwapa Lubana

$475,000; 1871 Cooper Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Stephen A Black to Jarett J Shallcross

$300,000; 1900 White Oak Drive, Algonquin; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Vitalii Levyk

Aurora

$821,000; 2472 Wentworth Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Richard J Tarsitano to Srinivasa Babu Dhulipalla

$620,000; 1112 Stonehaven Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Shivakumar Barathi to Gaurav Nayar

$590,000; 35 Richmond Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Jonathan Duncan to Ayaz Khan

$585,000; 1218 Colchester Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by John P Price to Ravindra H Kobawala

$580,000; 1662 Merle Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by James L Zorn to Rajarshi Bagchi

$550,000; 1679 Briarheath Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Stuart W Gipson Trust to Steven Galle

$542,500; 4210 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago Llc to Akshay Sharma

$498,000; 668 Asbury Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Patricia Hayes to Nithyanraj Murugesan

$495,000; 1663 Briarheath Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Judith E Kovarik to Kris Ravishankar

$493,000; 1202 Barkston Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Louis R Michael to Abilio Dematos

$460,000; 3043 Fairfield Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Sean R Ford to Nitin Julka

$445,500; 4202 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Shujjat Ahmed Khan

$435,000; 719 Avondale Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Alex Garcia Jr to Nicholas Martin Cobb

$360,000; 526 Metropolitan St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Srikishan Parepally to Amanda Schalk

$345,500; 472 Belvedere Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Benjamin D Suman to Suraj M Bhatia

$336,000; 2395 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Xindong Hao to Ashok Sriramoju

$325,000; 1418 Green Oak Trail, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Noel Acosta

$320,000; 425 S Commonwealth Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Alison Bell to Celina Reyes Cortez

$297,000; 442 Jamestown Ct Unit 5 01, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Marlee S Dubois to Vinay K Samudrala

$285,000; 3350 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Jennifer L Bomba to Kyla Smith

$272,000; 958 Mason Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Ronald J Fenske Jr to Roberto Garcia Munoz

$270,000; 652 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Man Singh Das to Antonio Mendez Bautista

$262,000; 963 Alyce Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Ronald J Fenske to Oscar Mendoza

$255,000; 125 S Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by David Lazaro to Brandon Kowalski

$250,000; 539 Spruce St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Yanet Espinal Quintero to Amisa Bitukenja

$245,000; 2350 Copley St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Mark A Soderdahl to Amis Mckinney

$245,000; 1312 Andover Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Lowe Trust to Laxmi Soni

$235,000; 1777 Hazelnut Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Johnny Allgaeuer to John J Ivancicts

$232,000; 720 Sheldon Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Samuel A Marriner to Gerardo Tochimani

$225,000; 883 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Lorenbrooke Investments Llc to Su Jwen Huang Liu

$220,000; 730 S Loucks St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Timothy W Ames to Claudia Gutierrez

$205,000; 780 Almond Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Paulette M Kobida to Salvador Gonzalez

$200,000; 675 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by James V Walker to Christopher J Valenti

$197,000; 210 N Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Catarina Garcia to Jaime Hernandez Argueta

$195,000; 770 Clearwood Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Markamar Rdx Llc to Ricardo Pineda

$190,000; 718 County Line Rd Unit C5501, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Norberto Macias to Michael Starck

$190,000; 1012 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Juan Solis to Agnes Tovar

$187,000; 362 N Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Classic Investments Llc to Mayra G Sermeno Carrillo

$176,000; 1106 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Lesly L Merlo to Jessica Renee Rodriguez

$160,500; 1387 S Glen Cir Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Igig Llc to Laura N Gehring

$135,000; 197 Gregory St Unit 7, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Romanapudi Surendra to Sumara Javid

$130,000; 908 Fenton St., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Katherine Collins to Cameron N Renfroe Harden

$125,500; 1110 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 105, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Citibank Na Trustee to Genaro Almanza

$120,000; 18 N Harrison Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Lowanda F Renfrow to Johnathan Morris

Batavia

$470,000; 932 Stanton St., Batavia; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Donald Kalsch to Gabriel Martinez

$413,500; 1627 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Brett Mcpherson

$408,500; 1607 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Naga Velamakuri

$407,000; 1064 S Raddant Road, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Elmer F Pittner Trust to James Richard Sterna

$405,000; 1615 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Vasu Gupta

$400,000; 605 Paddock Lane, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Stephen E Mexin to Michael Thomas Hazelhurst

$390,000; 132 N Water St Unit 101, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Tara Lynn Christo Wilson to Corine Kassitas

$378,000; 123 Franklin St., Batavia; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Nicholas Ford to Cheyne Naia Hanoski

$355,000; 1623 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Charles Tarwater

$315,000; 517 W Wilson St., Batavia; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Michael Spillane to Iryna Viniarskaya

$275,000; 743 Blaine St., Batavia; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Rodney B Hamilton to Mariko Hamilton

Campton Hills

$150,000; 39W663 Louisa May Alcott Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Norton Lake Homes Llc to Shodeen Homes Llc

Carpentersville

$510,000; 3503 High Ridge Road, Carpentersville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Zachary Demmon to Natanae S Alvarez

$500,000; 2390 Woodside Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Sebastian C Konior to Paulina Bidas

$415,000; 6516 Fairfax Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Novalinski Trust to Yetunde Badru

$365,000; 1812 Van Dyke Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Arlene J Andres to Krzysztof Ciask

$285,000; 122 Pheasant Trail, Carpentersville; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Deborah Pawlik to Geoffrey Yu

$267,500; 629 Westwind Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Dominic K Baumgart to Tyler Radivoy

$260,000; 7447 Grandview Court, Carpentersville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Marissa N Vuksan to Carol S Schiller

$255,000; 48 Elm Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by James Young to Marcos Fernandez

$250,000; 1202 Grant Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Dana Mounce to Mashood A Afolabi

East Dundee

$349,000; 402 Hill St., East Dundee; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Peter Ast to John Serio

$306,000; 625 Park St., East Dundee; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Derek Howard Oliphant to Michael C Meier

$285,000; 15N588 Edwards Ave., East Dundee; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Inge Deimer to Lesslie Garcia

Elburn

$448,000; 1009 Patriot Parkway, Elburn; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Chad E Baggett to Christopher M Simonek

$334,500; 851 Station Blvd., Elburn; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Shodeen Homes Llc to James Jared Eisenmenger

Elgin

$593,000; 1838 Marbella Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Jonathan L Grant

$587,000; 3579 Wetlands Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Timothy W Landstrom Trust to Shaileshkumar G Patel

$464,500; 3714 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Peter L Knott

$460,000; 38W570 Brindlewood Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Gary P Blair to Matthew George Clegg

$425,000; 3147 Kyra Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Richard J Kowall to Vicent Thasavong

$416,500; 807 Bradbury Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Stanley I Peters

$379,000; 2771 Cascade Falls Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Lonstein Trust to Johnnie Petrakis

$370,000; 1239 Falcon Ridge Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Peter L Knott to Pamela Renallo

$360,000; 377 Copper Springs Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Justin E Mansk to Keith E Johnson

$360,000; 1233 Concord Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Christos Tagas to William Soudthiem

$355,000; 1022 Broadmoor Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Dominick C Davero to Karen J Masus

$345,000; 2309 Cottonwood Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Renato Cipriani to John Ross Bayona

$330,000; 3830 Currant Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Martin Rohde to Yusuf Rasul

$310,000; 859 N Spring St., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kent Fisher to Ryan Nielson

$297,500; 214 Comstock Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Amy E Kovacs to Syed Ali Raza

$295,000; 2464 Amber Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Daniel E Cox Jr Trust to Deborah F Anderson

$293,000; 905 Millcreek Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Margarita S Moore to Susan Lundeen

$285,000; 665 Countryfield Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Tina Nichole Tuhowski to Marzena Pacocha

$275,000; 158 Neutrenton Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sandra Rhines to Bartlomiej Kulaga

$270,000; 687 Bent Ridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jeffrey Davies to Randy Reyes Carrasco

$266,000; 461 Miller Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Richard Music to Roberto Hernandez

$255,000; 2464 Daybreak Court, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Daniel J Mcgloon to Marie Sombright Heavens

$245,000; 159 Harding St., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Bradley D Barrett to Martin Lopez

$241,000; 511 S Edison Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by John T Lindt Estate to Angelica Coronado

$240,000; 24 Garden Crescent Court, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Sharon K Stewart to Abdul Wasey Waseem Mohammed

$235,000; 339 N Waverly Court, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Luchesi Trust to Karolina Uchwat

$195,000; 358 Raymond St., Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Eureka Diamond Vistas Llc to Maritza Vega Almanza

$175,000; 2356 South St Unit F, Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Matthew J Kalvelage to James J Sanders

Geneva

$830,000; 358 Vonder Lane, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Simon C Walls to Stephen Boros

$740,000; 39W323 Sheldon Lane, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Sandra Longworth to Paul Banas

$555,000; 256 Westhaven Circle, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Paul M Marsh to Nathan L Hemming

$525,000; 307 Woodward Ave., Geneva; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Daniel J Gonzalez to Cynthia Bonnan

$400,000; 607 Maple Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Gretchen Anne Oie to T J Wagner

$350,000; 626 Anderson Blvd., Geneva; Sold on July 31, 2023, by John J Callahan to Lucas G Rojas

$349,000; 39W355 Baker Drive, Geneva; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Jeff Boser to William Corpus

$320,000; 515 Oakwood Drive, Geneva; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Ramey Trust to Patrick J Fleming

$275,000; 702 East Side Drive, Geneva; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Jane Herrera to German Munoz

$245,000; 557 Bradbury Lane, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Glen Fick to Pamela Burgeson

Gilberts

$415,000; 455 Jean St., Gilberts; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Kerry T Nielsen to Derek Oliphant

$402,500; 921 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Brittany A Meyer

$394,000; 118 Easton Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Gilberts Town Center Rfs Iv Ll to Nazar Hrynishak

$335,000; 74 Woodland Park Circle, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Janet Godbey to Irena Papierek

Hampshire

$470,000; 1212 Marlisle Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Alexander Wynn

$434,500; 411 Dawns End, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Lynne Marie Kuhn

$409,500; 540 W Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Thomas A Gruber

$365,000; 2500 Rockport Road, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Travis C Dingee to Reybert Uriel Mendoza Fajardo

$350,000; 206 Julie Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Bruce E Mellen to Shawn R Johnson

$329,000; 400 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Juan Ibarra

$300,000; 48W626 Chandelle Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Charlene Radzom to Jesus Lopez

$250,000; 1671 Cameron Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Shawn R Johnson to Stanislaw Szlachta

$220,000; 271 Panama Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mark Alan Conro to Randy Gluck

Huntley

$350,000; 12739 Holbrook Drive, Huntley; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Erla F Boyle to Patricia Shepard

$305,000; 12372 Wedgemere Drive, Huntley; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Wasniewski Trust to Ronald D Williamson

$239,000; 13792 Pineview Drive, Huntley; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Frey Trust to David M Silver

Maple Park

$440,000; 4N643 Il Route 47, Maple Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Rene Escobedo to Adriana Redic

McHenry

$310,000; 906 Fortress Drive, McHenry; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Richard E Ramlow to Daniel J Tysland

Montgomery

$250,000; 1895 Waverly Way, Montgomery; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Jose Juan Barajas to Elaine Joyce Wilson

$218,500; 1356 Carol Place, Montgomery; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Gary L Ludwig to Manuel Arreola

North Aurora

$559,500; 578 Mallard Point Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mccue Builders Inc to Lance M Bucholz

$500,000; 427 Glover Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Cheri L Williamson to Justin Gist

$455,000; 276 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Raul Torres

$450,000; 266 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Dexter Danielle Vitas Dayao

$390,000; 222 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Paula Lipuma

$330,000; 322 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Elizabeth Anne Lewis

$327,500; 286 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Marcia Lynn Tuma

$320,000; 287 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Christina Thoma

$275,000; 504 Oak St., North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Eddie Jones to Noah William Barbel

$270,000; 9 S Grace St., North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Baudelina Cambron Suarez

$267,000; 410 Princeton Drive, North Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2023, by John H Kirk to Brooke Keith

$220,000; 702 E Victoria Circle, North Aurora; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Michael D Smith to Vu Tran

Pingree Grove

$355,000; 1015 Carolina Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Michael A Altiere to Lynn Eichinger

$320,000; 1449 Yosemite Way, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Nicholas Joseph Lorenzo

$280,000; 1104 Crestview Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Daniel Zajac to Betsy Lozano

$210,000; 1262 Derry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Steven Stavroplos to Justin Henry Stavroplos

$161,000; 2305 Aurora Dr Unit 25, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Katie Heward to Kathryn A Kielbasa

Sleepy Hollow

$445,000; 1214 Timber Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Joe P Trytten to R Scott Peterson

$338,000; 762 Sycamore Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Pfortmiller Joint Tenancy Trus to Vanessa Acevedo

South Elgin

$755,000; 1262 Countryside Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Clinton T Anderson to Mujtaba Ahmed

$535,000; 1154 Farmer Circle, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Mark A Jenison

$515,000; 332 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Sarah A Romanovich

$401,500; 1136 Fairfax Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Ronald M Lauria to Roman Lopushanskyi

$381,500; 1 Longbow Court, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Richard A Hagedorn to Matthew Davis

$380,000; 284 Dublin Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Ronald Mckinley Sr to Christopher Kafitz

$370,500; 7 Churchill Court, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Angel Davila to Antonio Valenzuela Vazquez

$370,000; 1013 Atterberg Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Shanmukha Priya Guntupalli

$360,000; 1008 Atterberg Road, South Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Alejandra Guzman

$345,000; 1062 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Keith E Johnson to Parth Ghanshyam Gujarathi

$330,000; 375 Hickory Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Shanahan Enterprises Llc to Mayumi S Cole

$275,000; 265 Thornwood Way Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mary Caroline Jackson to Leticia Rodriguez Hernandez

$250,000; 235 Courtland Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Angela L Vitiritti to Robert Steinkellner

$225,000; 159 Josephine Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Perry Young to Amy J Falson

St. Charles

$805,000; 3517 Majestic Oaks Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Gregory M Licht Trust to Richard Buzinski

$787,500; 6N840 Hastings Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Andrew Kerr to Martin S Ebel

$780,000; 41W438 Barlow Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Justin Bowman

$759,000; 61 Cobblestone Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Christopher G Hansen to Ann Marie Weller

$600,000; 3N636 Ridgeview Court, St. Charles; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Andrew Orals to Jason Babcock

$598,500; 42W178 Retreat Court, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Brooks D Cann to Curtis Walker

$540,000; 4N280 Babson Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 28, 2023, by David A Wechter to James Mahalko

$525,000; 5N055 Meadows Court, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by William Richard Hoster III to Thomas Hoster

$525,000; 2315 Fairfax Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Richaele L Giersch to Derek Cooper

$487,000; 433 Valley View Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Naveen Aiyappa to Michael Garcia

$480,000; 6N287 Creekside Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Zaib Yusuf Shaikh to Domenico Riccio

$459,000; 3429 Voltaire Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Joanne L Kolb to Josh Lemay

$450,000; 40W550 S Bridle Creek Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Edward W Smith to Ramon Ismael Alcaraz

$437,000; 7N815 Sycamore Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Nissen Properties Llc to James Munoz

$425,000; 4N151 Babson Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Smith Trust to Manuel Canta

$415,000; 114 S 6th St., St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Anthony T Emralino Jr to Edwin M Olewinski

$365,000; 1809 Rita Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 28, 2023, by William Lapkoff to Julia Connolly

$345,000; 1520 Jobe Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Alicia L Baczek to Amy Lynn Weigelmann

$300,000; 111 S 5th Ave Unit B, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Ann M Weller to Donna Behlke

$277,500; 1009 Derby Course, St. Charles; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Suzanne Rivers to Beata B Niemirski

$250,000; 36W948 Sunrise Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Jeanne Lorraine Montgomery to Martin Arellano

$250,000; 245 Auburn Court, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Patricia M Schuch to Gina Alberta Denando

$231,000; 5N148 Oak Leaf Court, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Emily Ann Lambillotte to Victoria F Tischer

$135,000; 39W563 Walt Whitman Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Frank Griffin to Richard E Straube

Sugar Grove

$695,000; 1075 Redbud Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mark E Kornowski to Cheri L Williamson

$505,000; 21 Winthrop New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kathleen M Salerno to Nicholas R Edyvane

$472,000; 343 Carole St., Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Anthony R Landi

$305,000; 199 Calkins Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Douglas H Keppy to Christi Wenzel

$303,000; 1907 Annettes Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Carolyn Anderson to David Emerson Croddy

$271,500; 184 Brompton Ln Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Shane A Slusin to Steven Tefft

$240,000; 518 Mallard Ln Unit D, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jeffrey M Henne to Juan Reyes Duran

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.