DuPage County property transfers for July 13 to Aug. 7, 2023

Addison

$520,000; 1303 N Joseph Lane, Addison; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Vazquez Land Trust to Hanuna Amin

$475,000; 230 N Forest Court, Addison; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Maciej Lechowicz to Christopher Scoville

$418,000; 1430 W Jo Ann Lane, Addison; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Gagliano Trust to Christina M Carbonaro

$415,000; 431 N Lancers Drive, Addison; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by George Martiny Trust No 1 to Kari Grady

$410,000; 931 S Chatham Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Harry Francis Chaddick to Steven Scott Frick

$355,000; 3N631 Elizabeth St., Addison; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Holecek Sr Trust to Daniel E Bryjak

$345,000; 718 N Neva Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Katarzyna Gorniak to Adam Dabrowski

$342,000; 448 S Villa Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Saul Rodriguez to Jonathan D Lawrence

$325,000; 50 W Janice Lane, Addison; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Christina Kearns to Lisa R Staples

$310,000; 229 E Diversey Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Kyle Satek to Claudia Sanchez

$175,000; 239 N Mill Rd Unit 416, Addison; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Alan Altschul to Kirk Mikulski

$140,000; 955 N Rohlwing Rd Unit GA, Addison; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Juan Vargas to Burhan Banushi

Bensenville

$295,000; 1221 Itasca St., Bensenville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Matthew J Mcquaid to Juan Pablo Ojeda Rosas

$127,000; 4 S Mason St Unit 506, Bensenville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Catherine A Konn to Salome C Alvarado

Bloomingdale

$490,000; 161 Waverly Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Jeffrey A Seredynski to Iskender Aitakunov

$455,000; 236 Tee Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Tomasz Augusewicz to Gregg Hockstein

$450,000; 5N587 Abilene Trail, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Valerie Gudella to Katarzyna B Gorniak

$385,000; 206 Seneca Trail, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Howard A Lazarus to Corey Cox

$290,000; 15 Willow Bridge Way Unit C, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Concialdi Trust to Janet Casas

$250,000; 126 Day St Unit 1110, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Borrelli Trust to Joseph W Carbone

Burr Ridge

$615,000; 611 Briarwood Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on July 27, 2023, by David D Thompson to Waldemar Nowakowski

$205,000; 9508 Falling Waters Dr W, Burr Ridge; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Robert Yang to Avni Bharucha

Carol Stream

$560,000; 1025 Idaho St., Carol Stream; Sold on July 31, 2023, by John Daniel to Mohammed Faizan Jaliawala

$470,000; 718 Huntington Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Sinisa Perisic to Sherehna Nancy

$410,000; 428 Bristol Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Wayne A Kulick to Raymond Flores

$390,000; 1125 Pheasant Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Moss Trust to Gilberto Gamino Victoria

$365,000; 1336 Rose Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Melinda K Struck to Kyla Joann Conway

$365,000; 1256 Evergreen Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Richard A Kamphaus to Eric Buranicz

$356,000; 705 Sand Creek Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Israel Preston to Kimberly A Skoczelas

$355,000; 721 Hemlock Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Dale Mary Rute

$350,500; 744 Hickory Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Richard Camiliere to Jacob Mcdermott

$350,000; 256 Bennett Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Michael Anthony Ferruzza Jr to Ayman Elgowainy

$322,500; 1455 Maple Ridge Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Michael S Genca to Samantha Metallo

$315,000; 1070 Ridgefield Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Omar Al Qaisi to Matthew P Sledz

$273,000; 1281 Seabury Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Eric Buranicz to Carmen E Casillas

$197,000; 1298 Caribou Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Patrick J Scavarda to Agostino Troisi

$187,000; 484 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 108, Carol Stream; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Tuan L Thawng

$180,500; 518 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 301A, Carol Stream; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Daniel Chrul to Jennifer Haiden

$180,500; 342 Seminole Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Armando Chairez

$155,000; 786 N Gary Ave Unit 209, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by John Mahady to Damian Peryt

$152,500; 159 W Elk Trl Unit 356, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Rafiq Basaria to Simoli Zavery

$150,000; 320 Klein Creek Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Chicago Group Investments Llc to Firdavs Ziyoev

Clarendon Hills

$750,000; 55 Naperville Road, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Ryan Sherman Mcewen to Amer Syed

$410,000; 135 Chicago Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Yi Lu to Randall J Davis

$310,000; 415 Park Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Mineo Trust to Justin P Huang

Darien

$477,000; 7222 Richard Road, Darien; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Hussain Morbiwala to Nick Joseph Jannite

$388,000; 7911 Hedgewood Drive, Darien; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Karen M Fiorenza to Marcus Jesse Mcmath

$320,000; 2300 Oakmont Way Unit 406, Darien; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Heineman Trust to Cheryl L Pratt

$312,000; 2787 Woodmere Drive, Darien; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Vytenis Kunca to Eva Kudelka

$290,000; 7129 Clarendon Hills Road, Darien; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Arturo Ledezma to John D Duplancich Jr

$270,000; 8312 Highpoint Cir Unit G, Darien; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by John J Thompson to John J Thompson

$268,000; 1550 Darien Lake Drive, Darien; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Patricia Ann Alsburg to Joan B Lanning

$240,500; 7009 High Road, Darien; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Mary E Fricker to Fahrudin Dzanovic

$214,000; 7514 Grant St., Darien; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Berzanski Trust to Midamerica Homes Inc

Downers Grove

$876,000; 6900 Grand Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Therese O Dekirk to Kevin Pinkos

$865,000; 1130 Franklin St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Fredric G Zaeske to Terrance Ward

$800,000; 1440 Parrish Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Sean P Neary to Brandon Matthies

$725,000; 4025 Seeley Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Rebecca Letourneaux to Andrew Howard Greenwald

$672,500; 700 Berkshire Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Glenn E Olsen to Kevin Loffredi

$650,000; 930 86th St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Alexander M Williams Hoffman

$650,000; 1070 Black Oak Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Michael A Beacon to Elizabeth A Hay

$602,000; 4821 Northcott Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Prkak Llc to Matthew G Klacko

$600,000; 1301 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Pedro A Rodriguez to Casey Talbot Vanepps

$550,000; 4521 Bryan Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Elford Trust to Christine Balagtas

$541,000; 6813 Osage Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Michael J Spohn to Kiersten Lyn Liss

$520,000; 5340 Lee Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Michael T Derer

$475,000; 940 Maple Ave Unit 507, Downers Grove; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Tami Reller to Thomas R Orton

$463,000; 1533 Thornwood Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Alissa Elberts to Victoria Zupnik

$451,500; 5622 Washington St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Bruce Daniel Kowert to Stephanie L Janes

$437,500; 6029 Osage Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Jonathan R Wilcox to Kristy M Bassett

$431,000; 221 Sheldon Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Therese M Sayles to Joseph Patrick Moran

$425,000; 6213 Leonard Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Milestone Real Estate Llc to Mary Akel

$348,000; 5717 Pershing Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Kevin E Conner to Erik Landstrom

$325,500; 6104 Janes Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by George A Kubis III to Raefanne Nicole Kolasa

$210,000; 512 Redondo Dr Unit 507, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Munse Trust to Betty L Prater

$210,000; 15 Tower Ct Unit 15, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Analaura Fiora to Gilbert Espeleta

$197,500; 4732 Belmont Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Bank Of New York Trustee to Pervez Hai

$190,500; 1137 Saylor St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Bluebird Home Investments Llc to Marcin Tisonczyk

$125,000; 2900 Maple Ave Unit 9A, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Catherine Cross

Elmhurst

$825,000; 236 N Addison Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Ciluffo Trust to Jean Dirmish

$600,000; 380 S York St., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Robert Roediger

$450,000; 206 N Caroline Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Joseph A Marek to Matthew J Marek

$420,000; 249 N Glenview Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Dallas R Till to Patrice J Cocco

$414,000; 229 N Michigan Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Corbett Trust to Thomas W Makinney Jr

$399,000; 466 W Alma St., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Alwin Shikkore to Michael Capraro

$394,000; 713 N Adele St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Carlos Arenas to James Koopmann

$375,000; 15W280 E Harvard St., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Daniel A Dvoracek to Bridget A Higgins

$347,000; 458 N Oak St., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Mark S Pogue to Anthony J Izzo

$210,000; 100 W Butterfield Rd Unit 404 N, Elmhurst; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Wierema Trust to Edwin Brown

Eola

$285,000; 6S353 4th St., Eola; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Dean A Etscheid to William Paul Garber Rehr

Glen Ellyn

$837,000; 670 N Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Bradford Howe King to Patrick Sandusky

$835,000; 333 Merton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Thomas J Berdelle to Christopher M Krebs

$525,000; 262 Merton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Hoff Trust to Judith Bressler

$510,000; 21W741 Bemis Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Matthew Lorentsen to Ryan Grant

$479,000; 159 N Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Stephen C Swanson to Lindsey K Hamman

$452,500; 331 Miller Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Brian May to Luke R Meyer

$440,000; 593 Prairie Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Michael J Danek to Rachel Wright

$424,000; 88 Spring Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by John H Gong to Evan Hansen

$410,000; 2N252 Diane Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Veronica E Niechajczyk to David Kane

$350,000; 290 S Ott Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Ecker Trust to Omar Vazquez

$320,000; 2S160 Kent Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Stephen J Munier to Stephanie Marie Przybyla

$242,000; 445 N Park Blvd Unit 21, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Ruth M Jones to Michael G Wallace

$220,000; 453 Raintree Dr Unit 1A, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Mary E Stallons to Valerie C Polacek

$175,000; 470 Fawell Blvd Unit 313, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Jrb Holdings Llc to Imran Ashraf

$175,000; 1198 Royal Glen Dr Unit 110, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Debra R Caputo to Mary Lou Passaris

Glendale Heights

$300,000; 1370 Terry Road, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Matthew C Kole to Luz Elena Evangelista

$295,000; 740 Leslie Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Michael T Gilbert to Chris Thach

$280,000; 54 W Drummond Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Victor Manuel Aguilar to Jennifer Aguilar

$280,000; 430 Norton Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Swaminarayan Prop Llc to Silvia Fuentes Morales

$225,000; 265 Paddock Cir Unit B, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Patrick Williams to Talha Farooqui

$169,000; 1284 Pleasant Ave Unit C, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Ahmed Elgindy to Paulina Galindo Avelar

$165,000; 170 S Waters Edge Dr Unit 201, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Rajda Karim to Tabasam Ahmad

Hinsdale

$790,000; 21 S Elm St., Hinsdale; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by W Scott Simmons to David James Kingsley

$650,000; 453 S Madison St., Hinsdale; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Sanober Yusuf to Jean Yu Chu

$369,000; 1409 Burr Oak Rd Unit 114A, Hinsdale; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Oswaldo Lastres to 15683 Villoresi Llc

Itasca

$600,000; 412 N Rush St., Itasca; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Zachary R Smith to Dean Prince

$485,000; 1612 Percy Lane, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kaushik Patel to Reena Chandubhai Patel

$433,500; 324 Arlington Road, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Pawel Zablotny to Kinga Zablotny

$350,000; 807 Schiller St., Itasca; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by James T Kiszynski to Vincent D Garcia

$330,000; 326 Emmerson Ave., Itasca; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Brandon Helm to Rodrigo Olvera

$315,000; 6N446 Andrene Lane, Itasca; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Manno Trust to Maciej K Zielinski

$315,000; 423 Home Ave., Itasca; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Anna Sekora to Aaron Soto

$304,500; 445 Broker Ave., Itasca; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Brian D Barges to Franklin Properties Inc

Lisle

$675,000; 2960 Burlington Ave., Lisle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Vamsi Krishna Kosuru to Jay Rajesh Patel

$622,000; 4434 Hatch Lane, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Maag Trust to Christopher Diya

$580,000; 2418 Adams Drive, Lisle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by William F Connolly to Michael L Zimmerman

$515,000; 6439 Briarcliff Court, Lisle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Klonowski Trust to Matthew Mazurowski

$487,500; 2917 Colton Court, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Haranatha V Nadimpalli to Jeffrey Ma

$450,000; 5674 Cascade Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jeanine Dankowski to Muhammad Karim

$412,500; 5341 Meadow Lane, Lisle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Bruce Geraskey to Svetlana Henadirage

$365,000; 6631 Fernwood Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by King Chung to Edward Bromiel

$300,000; 4612 Ivanhoe Ave., Lisle; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Caliendo Trust to Paige M Kucer

$300,000; 1802 Burlington Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Adelina Gutierrez to Jay Alexander Avitia

$270,000; 4720 Lincoln Ave., Lisle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Steve Dweydari to Alejandro Barrera Sanchez

$179,500; 5900 Oakwood Dr Unit 4E, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by James R Bieschke Trust to Zarifjon Inoyatov

$175,000; 4721 Saint Joseph Creek Rd Unit 5A, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Hilary Moore to Nizam Khatib

$172,000; 5800 Oakwood Dr Unit 5E, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Josh Bosma to Michael Kloss

$170,000; 5521 E Lake Dr Unit A, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Manuel Rodriguez to Madison A Klein

Lombard

$680,000; 1507 S Addison Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Frank Lawlor Jr to Jerron Derrell Collins

$650,000; 258 Churchill Court, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Thomas J Tyrrell to Ashraf Ullah Quadri Syed

$490,000; 449 S Columbine Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Raymond J Bongiorno to Julianne K Ruud

$490,000; 1400 S Luther Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Jakub Solek to Alexander Alicea

$435,000; 424 W Pleasant Lane, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Kenneth J Wolski to Kayla Mcmahon

$425,000; 48 N Broadview Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Marsha B Swetin to Muhammed Ahmed Yar

$425,000; 1327 S Elizabeth St., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by John Donato to Kayla A Donato

$405,000; 337 W Goebel Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Aymie M Clayton to Valerie Czerwien

$395,000; 209 S Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mary E Schleinzer to Scott Reemtsma

$380,000; 2N094 Vista Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Maureen Kennedy to Dennis Kapraun

$375,000; 434 S Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Marilyn A Smiley to Brian Romig

$375,000; 1413 June Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Padron Enterprises Inc to Kimberly Anderson

$360,000; 545 N La Londe Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Colleen A Willinski to Philip M Lacke

$346,500; 716 S Addison Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to David Egan

$346,000; 237 E Goebel Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Alexander J Johnston to Kayla Mcfarland

$332,000; 70 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Mohammed Abdulghani to Thomas Morris

$330,500; 345 E View St., Lombard; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Brian A Jarmy to Annette J Figueroa

$330,000; 106 W Goebel Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Karen S Legler to Hillary Moore

$329,000; 174 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Abdel A Berry to Sana Atcha

$325,000; 602 E Emerson Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Christine M Mazur to Francis M Cunningham

$320,000; 2272 S Lincoln St Unit 302, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Winston Choi to Syed Moazzam Najeeb

$320,000; 1022 S Lewis Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Sheila C Elberts to Mohammad Pothiawala

$315,000; 2270 S Elizabeth St Unit 434, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Tina Ho to Tamika Nicole Steen

$300,000; 532 S Main St., Lombard; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Alberto Gutierrez to Emma L Jimenez Lopez

$289,000; 58 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Sharon Peterson to Abigail Robinson

$280,000; 500 E St Charles Rd Unit 509, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Daryl M Shore to Barbara J Latzel

$271,500; 107 W Berkshire Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Jeanne W Law to Oleksandr Varavin

$270,000; 207 N Main St., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Ricardo Santacruz

$252,000; 327 W Sunset Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Midfirst Bank to Pervez Hai

$250,000; 2201 S Highland Ave Unit 6M, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Vladimir Radmanovic to Imran Mohammed

$220,000; 45 W North Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Mark J Hill to Mounir Essat

$213,000; 205 Gazebo Ln Unit 323, Lombard; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Quirit Trust to Luke Zahradnicek

$185,000; 1331 S Finley Rd Unit 214, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Anthony Smith to Shahzad Mahmood

$173,000; 1301 S Finley Rd Unit 421, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Judy Barbeau to Enea Rezhda

$155,000; 1313B S Rebecca Rd Unit 112, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Kenneth P Deicke to Mohammad Yousuf Khan

Medinah

$610,000; 21W651 Maple Ave., Medinah; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Caboor Trust to Karolina E Krol

Naperville

$877,000; 1119 Hibbard Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Eric M Ploch

$875,000; 3535 Stackinghay Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by James Ringenbach to Thomas Papadakis

$860,000; 629 Vicksburg Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Robert Clements to Benjamin Courtois

$835,000; 868 Heatherfield Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Jinlinag Ma to Kushal Shah

$825,000; 2471 W West Branch Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Peter Chan to Haidan Wen

$805,000; 472 Le Provence Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Gail K Kroeger to David J Piazza

$747,000; 1348 Kallien Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Ang Lee to Hao Tang

$725,000; 1804 Auburn Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Neng Guo Trust to Naveeesh Luke Cyriac

$708,000; 25W275 Woodstock Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Sean Farrell to Daniel P Balogh

$705,500; 2519 Hoddam Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Kiran Thakar to Nandan Dandina Umesh

$700,000; 940 Byron Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Timothy Baldwin to Alexander Pirozhnik

$685,000; 912 Norwood Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by George E Lowery III Trust to Mujeeb A Basha

$680,000; 1163 Book Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Douglas T Lambert Jr to Arthur Vallette

$675,000; 3807 Sunburst Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Anthony W Leaf to Residenz Llc Series 4

$655,000; 2339 Joyce Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Ramesh Kumar Muthuraja to Mingquan Deng

$650,000; 2804 Fairhauser Court, Naperville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Swamy Naga Vamsi Attili to Wing Kit Lai

$645,000; 1053 Augustana Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Lihong Yu to Robert K Ho

$611,000; 1649 Ironwood Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Anne L Gorman to Nicholas Mendoza

$608,000; 1428 Saranell Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Devang Patel

$590,000; 997 Belaire Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Marc D Rudolph to David Curto

$590,000; 1800 Princeton Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Yang Liu to Kumar Singh

$587,500; 2132 Skylane Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Sultan Jamal to Abuhanif Bhuiyan

$575,000; 1128 N Brainard St., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Tim Mulrooney to Thomas M Rogers

$565,000; 1231 Josiah Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Salman B Syed

$550,000; 2148 Sudbury St., Naperville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Srinivasan Karthikeyan to Olugbemiga O Abosede

$550,000; 1320 Chestnut Ridge Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Lawlor Family Trust to Christopher Alan Patton

$525,000; 6S545 Sussex Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Stan Major to Aaron Pollock

$510,000; 1572 Shenandoah Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Surjit S Nalwa to Michael K Dwyer

$495,000; 2323 Lexington Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Michelle Rhee to Andrew Cai

$450,000; 432 Tupelo Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Mark S Martinson to Abram Ruiz

$430,000; 572 Harlowe Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Frank S Cservenyak Jr to Robert Alan Mccarty

$425,000; 509 Menominee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Alan L Kornbrot to Irma C Diadula

$425,000; 213 Tanoak Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mullen Trust to Jake Thomas Spinell

$425,000; 1140 E Chicago Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Metzger Trust to M&s Residential Real Estate Ll

$409,000; 1724 Rutgers Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Carragher Trust to David Preissig

$400,000; 7S341 Marion Way, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Travis T Sulkowski to Dean Grundhoefer

$400,000; 1916 Fairoak Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Pelligrino Trust to Kelly A Meyers

$400,000; 1124 Needham Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by John L Teresa to Tasha Imam

$386,000; 25W125 Lacey Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Pao K Lin to Chang Yup Seo

$382,500; 208 Basswood Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Francis Edward Simon Hunt to Yuridia De La Cruz

$382,000; 2803 Powell Court, Naperville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Joseph Saba to Ryan Casey

$375,000; 317 Tamarack Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Matthew C Dambach

$370,000; 1926 Springside Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Michael Moore to Brian Sharko

$330,000; 36 Pebblewood Trail, Naperville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Ward Trust to Miguel Rachitoff

$325,000; 2890 Stonewater Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Sergio Jimenez to Ashwini Purohit

$306,000; 512 Burning Tree Ln Unit 27, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Romgar Llc to Megan Horgan

$293,000; 1990 Town Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Eliabeth Bagnuolo to Brianna K Piccininni

$293,000; 1229 Rhodes Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Mukesh Chhatani to Pratiksha Badgujar

$290,000; 1280 Arapaho Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Mark Loerop to Iryna Rymar

$284,000; 1515 Queensgreen Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Cristina Gomez to Lauren M Gryczewski

$280,000; 2168 Fulham Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Stromberg Trust to Hemamalini Ramdas

$225,000; 943 Elderberry Cir Unit 211, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Rajendra Kalariya

$200,000; 1100 Sherman Ave Unit 114, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Hsing M Chen to Buddhi Dharma Hui Lin Foundati

$190,000; 1509 Raymond Dr Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Ishita Sinha to Lillian Claire Myers

$172,000; 5S040 Pebblewood Ln Unit W 508, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Charlene R Haschak to Dominic James Deangelis

$167,000; 1052 N Mill St Unit 104, Naperville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by John Leroy Langland III to Jiewen Wu

$161,000; 264 E Bailey Rd Unit L, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Igor Djordjevic to Fieldview Llc

$160,000; 5S070 Pebblewood Ln Unit G11, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Chuang Bai to Yu Zeng

$132,000; 1726 S Washington St., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 Llc to Cap Real Estate Llc

$120,000; 128 E Bailey Rd Unit D, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Martin Salgado to Enrique Moreno Perez

Oak Brook

$154,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 4L, Oak Brook; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Viktorija Jaceviciene to Hollee Czajka

Roselle

$710,000; 805 S Roselle Road, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Soltysiak Trust to Filip Chichevaliev

$700,000; 1740 Logan St., Roselle; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Tong Yi to Christopher R Yohe

$560,000; 725 Washington Court, Roselle; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Marilou Haworth to Apurva Mehta

$492,500; 322 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Timberleaf Llc to Bohdan Kichanovskyi

$452,500; 401 Summerfield Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Kyle Steiger

$423,000; 729 Springhill Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Gorski Trust to Laura A Suddoth

$420,000; 612 Bryce Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Michael Hanley to Emil Ivanovski

$310,000; 15 E Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by William Ackerley to Andres Basso

$270,000; 1478 Winfield Way, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by John C Yau to Alexander Michael Gigovski

$260,000; 1251 Downing St Unit 1, Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Kathy I Wielgus to Walter G Aab

$240,000; 231 Birmingham Court, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Jeff J Bird to Patrick Keleher

$229,500; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 529, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Harry E Schneider to David Charles Kadolph

$207,000; 738 Circle Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Rahul Dilawri

$150,000; 1091 Rodenburg Rd Unit 304, Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Cristian Stroe to 787 Properties Llc

$120,000; 1081 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Wise Group Llc to Novel Investments Inc

Villa Park

$451,000; 50 W Rand Road, Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Michael J Bruschuk to Monique M Langrehr

$425,000; 32 W Leslie Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Gregory F Williams to Ovais Humayun

$395,000; 34 W Adams St., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Kimberly B Sortman to Daniel Francis Broccolo

$395,000; 221 E Division St., Villa Park; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Anna Lupo to Benjamin Granzeau

$332,000; 130 E Highland Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Gina M Lechman to Leigh Schoen

$330,000; 426 N 3rd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Jon E Jongebloed to Carol L Mazzie

$311,000; 1051 S Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Stevo Dragisich to Muhammad Farooqui

$293,000; 118 S Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Maura T Kinsella to William Rabulinski

$262,500; 540 E Riordan Road, Villa Park; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Dawson Trust to Noe R Reyes Portilla

$250,000; 1S273 Holyoke Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Linda Bavone to Farris Haddad

$150,000; 404 N Fulton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Robert J Castillo to Saleem Mohammed

Warrenville

$545,000; 27W155 Breme Dr E, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Kevin J Colgan to Kelsey Ladone

$430,000; 30W142 Wheeler Circle, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Lexington Trace 2 Llc to Zubeen Azari

$429,000; 30W266 Bedford Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Travis Trust to Connor J Brewer

$385,000; 3S081 Sunset Drive, Warrenville; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Slawomir Skrzypa to Sohail Khan

$305,000; 30W018 Batavia Road, Warrenville; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Timothy Sleep to Richard Thordarson

$265,000; 29W424 Hawthorne Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Edmund Lowrie to Barry W Kincaid

$260,000; 3S130 Timber Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Katie Farley to Kelsey Doran

$253,000; 30W006 Willow Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Robert Coppoth to Emmanuel Georgitsis

West Chicago

$625,000; 2950 Blanchard Lane, West Chicago; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Milella Joint Tenancy Trust to Richard Schutz

$445,000; 3N105 Crest Court, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Dale Marting to David Dejong

$329,500; 1N477 Macqueen Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Sean P Hannon to Joseph Trimble

Westmont

$480,000; 424 Wesley Lane, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Bryan Carper to Mark Kornacker

$415,000; 672 Citadel Drive, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jill K Netzel to Janet M Clarin

$410,000; 601 Newport Ave., Westmont; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Victor P Navarroli to Mamatha Devi

$285,000; 200 N Washington St., Westmont; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Julie R Ratcliff to Daniel S Ratcliff

$210,000; 1311 Cass Ln E Unit 101, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Gerardo A Sabarre to Gerarld Sabarre III

$170,000; 406 N Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Swanner Trust to Christian Rivera

Wheaton

$880,000; 914 Deerpath Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Chen Trust to Kyle Featherstone

$766,000; 620 E Willow Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Hernandez Trust to Quinton Osborne

$723,000; 138 Shelley Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Kathleen Jo Delaney to Mary Louise Skalkos

$640,000; 25W664 Coventry Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Jennifer S Iberle to Sharon R Leckron

$630,000; 2S683 Wendelin Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Sokacz Trust to Patrick M Letz

$625,000; 1917 Driving Park Road, Wheaton; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Roe Trust to Charles Glenn Wentworth

$604,500; 1230 Yorkshire Woods Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Mark J Glowacki to Christopher Michael Matson

$550,000; 230 Knoll St., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Michael K Gladkowski to Paul Klenck

$490,000; 411 E Jefferson Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Susan R Bowen to James Seward

$475,000; 807 Cherry St., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Gary E Crocus to James J Howard

$420,000; 26W020 Prairie Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Chaz T Leckron to Brooks Reid Goerzen

$382,000; 1620 Wakeman Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Laura Rayman to Joseph A Marrs

$378,500; 1008 Lodalia Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Kko International Inc to Nouman Qureshi

$345,000; 225 N Woodlawn St., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by William J Kohley to George F V Bristow

$321,500; 1314 Wakeman Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Fernando L Ferrer to Alexander P Tinkoff

$320,000; 1672 Castbourne Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by David Hsu to Sophia Skoumal

$320,000; 0N682 Barry Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Connor Brewer to Karen Dugo

$285,000; 1605 Coloma Place, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Melissa L Yarosa to Brian T Reese

$240,000; 215 N Washington St Unit F, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Charles E Cruise Jr to Tessa Bayly

$239,000; 940 Adare Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Alan C Fisher to Elaine M Turner

$210,000; 1658 Dover Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by John V Pezzullo to Joscelyn M Escalona

$206,000; 840 Sheldon Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Kristin Sauer Estate to Bridgid Wright

$190,000; 1464 Stonebridge Cir Unit E2, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Easwar Iyer to Saqib Nasir

$170,000; 100 W Park Dr Unit 2B, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Elaine Ralph to Salam Khatib

$130,000; 1000 S Lorraine Rd Unit 109, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Terrence Moore to Luisa Maria Briody

Willowbrook

$470,000; 10S225 Kaye Lane, Willowbrook; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Cristian Puyo to Nassir M Ali

$365,000; 77 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 407, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by John G Nowak to Valerie D Cawley

$330,000; 6203 Lakepark Ln Unit C, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Paul J Jarmul to Cheng Kang Heng

$250,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 1011, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Trubshaw Trust to Mir Hameeduddin

$175,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 802, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Barbara Lukas to M Reiad Kizawi

$170,000; 7545 Sheridan Dr Unit 3C, Willowbrook; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Nemanja Vuksanovic

Winfield

$655,500; 28W548 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to John A Thorne

$535,000; 27W222 Shires Court, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Walter E Ballek to Mark E Wynsma

$438,000; 1N567 Augusta Court, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Sarah Larimore to James Habich

$435,000; 1N593 Augusta Court, Winfield; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Frank A Sprouse to Cynthia Zlabis

$275,000; 0S780 Jefferson Ct Unit 780, Winfield; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Vincent Alexander Slobodecki to Alfred Nudo

$230,000; 27W705 Windermere Rd Unit 3004, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Lavonne Westlund to Lauren K Macris

$164,500; 0S608 East St., Winfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Saleem A Mohammed

Wood Dale

$475,000; 336 Ethel Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Rudolf Bajzek to Theofanis Tzeka

$255,000; 467 Duck Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Diestel Properties Llc to Marcela Garcia

$250,000; 208 Frederick Pl Unit 208, Wood Dale; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Frank J Solymon to Veronica Gonzalez

$240,000; 486 Washington Sq, Wood Dale; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Kamran Anjum to Aferdita Halilli

$215,000; 268 Montgomery Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Mitchell Trust to Jonathan Wright

$200,000; 295 N Cedar Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Daniel Alonzo to Jose Alonso

Woodridge

$476,000; 2928 Two Paths Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Hut Dev Llc to Jonathan Wood

$422,500; 8133 Meadowwood Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Garrett C Bogert to Luis Enrique Martinez

$410,000; 8405 Adbeth Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Harold D Pontious Jr to Ryan P Russell

$405,000; 7304 Chestnut Court, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Amber Wigant to Jennifer A Kaufmann

$200,000; 7020 Barrington Ct Unit 102, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Tallat M Berki to Jose Sosa

$179,000; 6824 Roberts Dr Unit 6, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Kristy Marie Wallace to Stefan Radosavljevic

$176,500; 2800 Mitchell Dr Unit 1, Woodridge; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Sharon M Choate to Ashlee Snoddy

$170,000; 2220 Country Club Dr Unit 22, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Crinuta A Balta to Hazem Ibrahim

$148,000; 2210 Country Club Dr Unit 26, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jbest Llc to Mona Daoud

$136,000; 2720 Mitchell Dr Unit 6, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by John A Mahady to Jeannie Rumalda Pezan

$135,000; 2222 Country Club Dr Unit 2, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mark R Groseth to Ricardo Miranda Bermudez

