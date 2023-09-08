Cook County property transfers for July 12 to Aug. 4, 2023

Arlington Heights

$799,000; 518 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Thomas F Allison to John P Hennessy

$760,000; 1222 N Kennicott Blvd., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 19, 2023, by John W Glueckert Jr to Daniel M Rizzo

$726,000; 630 W Campbell St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Brent D Miller to Lana Moy

$640,000; 1306 N Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Perry L Engstrom to Nicholas J Kollias

$635,000; 410 S Lincoln Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Katherine Hansen to Craig Targosz

$605,000; 420 S Phelps Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Pavel A Zarkov to Michael Amarilio

$500,000; 1906 N Dunhill Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Hunt Trust to Richard J Lindgren

$465,000; 404 E Frederick St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Patricia J Richard to Katrina Blethen

$450,000; 627 N Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Jane Kreff & Associates Llc Lo to Nina K Scott

$441,000; 204 W Victoria Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Katheleen Shubert to Mark J Slattery

$435,000; 1941 N Windham Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Vijay Subramanyan to Diana P Sands

$435,000; 1518 N Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2023, by James Brizzolara to Paul Volpe

$420,000; 705 W Maude Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Megan Brazas to Timothy Firske

$420,000; 1806 N Rolling Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Harold K Dunn to Joy L Goreham

$400,000; 311 E Knob Hill Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Mary Anne Herrera Jansons to John R Glaser

$385,000; 407 S Donald Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jakub Lojewski to Tyler Hurst

$348,000; 1851 W White Oak St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Mark Moody to Yaroslava Yatva

$345,000; 1519 W Richmond St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Christina Lahneche to Leading It Consulting Llc

$320,000; 935 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Gans 2020 Trust to Daniel Aguilar

$185,000; 2311 S Goebbert Rd Unit B203, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Sean Oconor to Kyle Wilkin

$151,000; 2214 S Goebbert Rd Unit 285, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Galabin Dobrev to Seven Days Group Inc

Barrington

$825,000; 205 Tall Trees Drive, Barrington; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Janet A Petrungaro to Srinivasan Narayanan

$799,000; 26170 N Edgemond Lane, Barrington; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Janet Lynn Jewell to Lorena Casady

$700,000; 270 Fox Hunt Trail, Barrington; Sold on July 24, 2023, by William E Doran to Mark Lucas

$525,000; 20792 N Il Route 59, Barrington; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Nicolaas Vos to Katherine Lynn Miceli

$420,000; 28418 W Main St., Barrington; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Maria Tsakopoulos Campanella to Sylwia Borowska

$310,000; 1003 S Cook St., Barrington; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Paula M Bischoffer to Thehil C Russelliah Singh

$260,000; 840 Bristol Drive, Barrington; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Guillermo Vargas Garcia to Dane C Urban

Bartlett

$781,000; 1539 Far Hills Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Wisniewski Trust to Ejaz Jafri

$435,000; 751 Red Oak Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Jean Iverson to Alex R Miller

$430,000; 2072 Westridge Blvd., Bartlett; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Christian G Sanchez to Luis J Martinez Laurentin

$415,000; 987 S Chippendale Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Frank Mellace to Michael N Drzewiecki Sr

$391,500; 1009 Georgian Place, Bartlett; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Alpesh Shah to Anand D Patel

$378,000; 697 Morning Glory Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Jason M Rimkus to Logan E Gunder

$378,000; 221 Windsor Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Uttam Patel to Adel Benbouya

$345,000; 317 Rosecrans Court, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Ryan Trust to Curtis Alan Ingram

$282,000; 1609 Edinburgh Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Provenzano Trust to Akash Patel

$260,000; 410 Cromwell Cir Unit 4, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Ola Kusyk to Bruce A Miller

$185,000; 192 Mary Ct Unit B, Bartlett; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Marianne E Phillips to Yong Chen

Buffalo Grove

$612,000; 2810 Roslyn Ln E, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Swaminathan Abiramikumar to Murali Shesham

$560,000; 254 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Sarah Han to Rumana M Rangwala

$495,000; 80 Copperwood Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Jorge Revelo to Alberrto Najera Diaz

$475,000; 921 Shady Grove Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jeffrey Joseph to Cathy Lynn Boseovski

$474,000; 924 Prague Ave., Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Joshua M Shenkman to Pavlo Mazurenko

$441,000; 2558 Waterbury Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Limbadri Swamy Devuni to Nipun Goyal

$385,500; 433 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Terry Max to Roman Halaida

$353,500; 420 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Cheng Liu to Brett Peterson

$345,000; 189 Forest Place, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Michael D Stone to Guadalupe J Flores Medellin

$340,000; 429 Weidner Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Maricruz Torres

$316,500; 307 Checker Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kok Soon Ong to John Contreras

$315,000; 106 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Abangan Trust to Randi Lehnert

$280,000; 979 Pine Tree Cir S Unit 52-803, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Fargo Trust to Khishignaran Baasandulam

$280,000; 204 White Branch Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Krupp Investors Llc to Karthikeyan Kailasam

$279,500; 1019 Courtland Dr Unit 20, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Yatin K Arora to Ramanathan Sabapathy

$245,000; 570 Le Parc Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Linda L Hirsch to Vitali Koval

$230,000; 211 Thornapple Ct Unit 1-11-5, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Tilmar Trust to Andriy Oleskiv

$185,000; 1079 Mill Creek Dr Unit 208, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Mukeshkumar K Shah to Jignesh Upadhyay

$127,000; 845 Miller Ln Unit 203, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Boris Skuratovich to Oleksandr Dymuriak

Deer Park

$455,500; 23833 W Long Grove Road, Deer Park; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Ahne Trust to Stephen Yusheng Ma

Des Plaines

$711,500; 10161 Potter Road, Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Jan Morawa to Asmita Patel

$630,000; 8702 W Davis St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Razia S Khan to Mukesh Shah

$445,000; 854 Lexington Cir W Unit 2-1, Des Plaines; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Paul N Lessard to Raphael Shin

$409,000; 1109 Margret St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Gyssler Trust to Steven Brokop

$405,000; 183 N East River Rd Unit C5, Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jared Velasco to Kelly Wu

$400,000; 9404 N Western Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Asif Shaikh to Muhammad Saleem

$398,000; 98 Lancaster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on July 14, 2023, by John H Thacker to Bishnu Gaire

$395,000; 1285 Dennis Place, Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Grundeman Joint Trust to Kristiona Lapena

$340,000; 2059 Fargo Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Victoria L Kenyon to William E Wabel

$322,500; 445 S Lyman Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Rybaltowski Trust to Gina Abraham

$320,000; 770 Pearson St Unit 710, Des Plaines; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Patricia Canessa to Robert S Niemczyk

$320,000; 476 Alles St Unit 404, Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Gene Wallace to Chan K Kim

$302,000; 2025 Lee St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Constance Cich to Constance Cich

$265,500; 9145 N Western Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Joseph Alcozer to Afiya Banu Khan

$265,000; 1784 Howard Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Kasper Joint Trust to Kimpeav Nem

$260,000; 555 S River Rd Unit 707, Des Plaines; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Mustafa Aldoorie to Ernest Hudson Quetulio

$258,000; 1442 Willow Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Yuriy Gogots to Farida Khatri

$210,000; 9386 Landings Ln Unit 502, Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Edyta Sanfilip to Norvin G Misagal

$185,000; 650 Murray Ln Unit 407, Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Bozena Gembis to Jose L Acevedo

$177,000; 9818 Bianco Ter Unit E, Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Maciejska Trust to Mikel Hoxha

$175,000; 9001 Golf Rd Unit 10F, Des Plaines; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Badruddin Farishta to William Scott Wyatt

$155,000; 8848 Kenneth Dr Unit 2C, Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Syed Quadri to Minaxiben Bhupendrabhai Patel

$145,000; 640 Murray Ln Unit 114, Des Plaines; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Wojciech Slazak to Sargon Youkhanna

$115,000; 8997 Kennedy Dr Unit 108H, Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Junn Hi Han to Kevin Kuriata

Elk Grove Village

$475,000; 553 Rutgers Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Tan 2023 Family Trust to David Behounek

$367,000; 506 Corrinthia Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Betty June Murray to Caitlin Kompanowski

$290,000; 953 Little Falls Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Ted E Thompson to Kyle Hays

$290,000; 805 Leicester Rd Unit 319, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Carl Czarnik to Donald J Wolfel Jr

$265,000; 903 Little Falls Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Mariann Fitzgerald to Sandra Moreci

$224,500; 536 Landmeier Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Cor to Petru Cristian Popa

$160,000; 700 Wellington Ave Unit 418, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Korn Trust to Georgi I Georgiev

Hanover Park

$415,000; 2060 Elm Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Akz Development Corp to Melvin Anolin

$390,000; 2247 Camden Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jamie Shannon to Patricia Sanchez

$325,000; 1477 Yorkshire Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Joseph W Waitzman to Ryan Picchetti

$315,000; 5365 Fonda Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Reybert Uriel Mendoza Fajardo to Jonathan Beelow

$275,000; 7101 Edgebrook Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Gary A Duffy to Jennifer Duffy

$221,000; 5700 Dutch Mill Ct Unit C, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Eleven11 Properties Llc to Joanna Borkowska

$217,000; 1440 Bear Flag Dr Unit 58-1, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Trevor Rea to Iltce A Herrera

$185,000; 4665 Whitney Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Global Xyz Services Llc

$165,000; 1741 Poplar Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Popple Trust to Kendall Partners Ltd

$110,000; 1505 Sutter Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Old Line 22 Llc to Mehra Real Estate Inc

Hoffman Estates

$815,000; 5181 N Tamarack Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Joseph M Campobasso to Brian Vas

$580,000; 1715 White Oak Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Juan Garcia Trust to Pauline Maillot

$545,000; 5841 Fairview Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jennifer K Romano to Li Chi Liu

$480,500; 845 Deerpath Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sushanth Iringentavida to Pankilkumar Jagdishbhai Ka Patel

$420,000; 4080 Suffolk Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Weber Trust to Matthew W Barry

$408,500; 2189 Seaver Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Michael Linsdau to Thomas T Yi

$385,000; 145 Westview St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Mark D Burkhardt to Jennifer Moy

$378,000; 5336 Shotkoski Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Tracey Abdelhadi to Luisa Salazar

$365,000; 1340 Rock Cove Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Ruben Rojas to Jorge O Casiano

$341,000; 5563 Mcdonough Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sebius Millet to Matthew Mclain

$335,000; 1440 Sturbridge Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Steve Kovacs to Cynthia Nava Mercado

$332,000; 520 Glendale Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Waldemar Mazur to Antonia Brunhoefer

$303,000; 650 Milton Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Cor to Robert Noskal

$260,000; 1700 Fremont Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jeanette Yvonne Palmer Mchenry to Cc Affordable Housing Llc

$239,000; 215 Grissom Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Nehal Patel to Rajatkumar Nareshbhai Patel

$232,500; 1968 Haddam Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Tuan Tran to Abhinav Bansal

$220,000; 1799 Marquette Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Adrian Trust to Tetiana Luchka

$150,000; 1065 Valley Ln Unit 307, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Shirin Rashid

$140,500; 1754 Fayette Walk Unit M, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Radoslav Yordanov to Kathleen Lawler

$115,000; 565 Hill Dr Unit 302, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Morgan T Jollymore to Razvi Llc

Inverness

$720,000; 2125 Shetland Road, Inverness; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Suleman A Umar to Alex A Galperin

$682,000; 1842 Thomas Atkinson Road, Inverness; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Fisher Trust to Annette Opiola

Lake Barrington

$791,500; 22360 N Linden Drive, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 24, 2023, by John Pete Kayjr to Joseph Paul Meccia

$670,000; 178 Pine Crest Circle, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Moore 2020 Trust to Richard Sidor

$585,000; 25437 N Cayuga Trail, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Robert Maslo to Melody Mattheis

$498,500; 789 Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Larsen Trust to Michael P Stevens

$460,000; 842 Oak Hill Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Grider Trust to Diane J Rasmussen

$235,000; 294 Mallard Pt Unit B, Lake Barrington; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Emilia E Zammel Rodriguez to Jesse Barnes

$169,000; 950 Fairway Cir Unit A, Lake Barrington; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Alliannce Property Management

Long Grove

$802,500; 5258 Hilltop Road, Long Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by David Standa to Alexander Brend

$580,000; 4262 Golf Lane, Long Grove; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Patrell Trust to Ryan Kate Mcmaster

$185,000; 4375 Oak Creek Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by G8 Holding Inc to Heather Elizabeth Bendler

North Barrington

$293,000; 26166 N Orchard Road, North Barrington; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Chicago Asset Management Llc

Mount Prospect

$690,000; 704 Harvest Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Carron Trust to Mirsad Hadziahmetovic

$544,000; 417 N Pine St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Shola Trust to Salvarore Ingratta

$510,000; 1004 E Barberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Betty Shamoun to Nicolas Adamson

$492,500; 1327 E Mulberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 20, 2023, by David Zaucha to Brett Hall

$475,000; 201 N Stratton Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Joyce A Helwig to Joseph Angelo Grimaldi Jr

$450,000; 1017 S Beechwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Myung Ok You to Lekha Bhandari

$431,000; 101 W Shabonee Trail, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Douglas T Mckann to Dino Okic

$420,000; 321 E Evergreen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Stoduleh Trust to Michael Habas

$416,000; 100 S Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Deborah E Rittle to Patrick S Casey

$353,000; 505 Blue Jay Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Manish Kumar to Gregory J Varghese

$306,000; 501 S Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Donna J Maguire to Kathleen D Pagan

$300,000; 1008 Butternut Ln Unit C, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Thomas A Casanova to Jesus Cruz

$298,500; 1177 S Linneman Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Norsell Trust to Michael Quick

$290,000; 1708 W Lincoln St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2023, by John M Kellerhals to Derek Renard

$265,000; 912 Permission Ln Unit B, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Lifchultz & Ross Trust to Marilyn Maierhofer

$178,000; 1400 N Yarmouth Pl Unit 313, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Iwona M Cholewa to Iryna Ivanchyna

$165,000; 280 N Westgate Rd Unit 418, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Stanislaw Malinowski to Debra A Pickell

Palatine

$800,000; 465 S Middleton Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Conrad J Styczen to Yong Joo Kim

$635,000; 904 S White Willow Bay, Palatine; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Tadeusz Usakiewicz to Matthew Pawlowicz

$620,000; 754 S Ravinia Circle, Palatine; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Jason E Werner to Felix Biju

$594,000; 153 W Imperial Court, Palatine; Sold on July 13, 2023, by David W Corbett to Laura Elizabeth Paprocki

$572,500; 1264 N Sherwood Lane, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Mark E Bilson to Stephen Seitz

$550,000; 1223 W Borders Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Bryan Trust to Carly Simmon

$548,000; 1114 N Grove Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Deal Construction Co to Nepal Howlader

$500,000; 1403 N King Edward Court, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Abel Lara to Elizabeth H Novales

$453,500; 1062 W Bogey Lane, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Bryan Fleming to Narmada Syamagari

$437,000; 903 S Plum Grove Road, Palatine; Sold on July 17, 2023, by John M Stance to Erick Morales Pinedo

$395,000; 2367 N Newberry Lane, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Lori Johnson to Irina Karpilovsky

$337,000; 1369 N Quentin Road, Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Intercoastal Equity Llc to Parna Pasumarthy

$327,000; 523 Villa Circle Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Gurdeep Singh to Satish K Tripathi

$325,000; 245 W Johnson St Unit 106, Palatine; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Michael E Hilbig-ross to Karly Rose Grapenthin

$294,000; 382 E Forest Knoll Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Joseph Golota to Katie R Avila

$275,000; 2 N Elmwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Livv Properties Inc to Taks Refugio

$265,000; 227 W Golfview Terrace, Palatine; Sold on July 13, 2023, by James L Buican to Steve Cromar

$265,000; 1441 N Waterbury Circle, Palatine; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Ckr Rental Llc to Joseph John Giacalone

$262,500; 1353 E Evergreen Dr Unit 8, Palatine; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Rychlewski Trust to Ihor Samborskyi

$230,000; 1243 E Baldwin Ln Unit 210, Palatine; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Juancho Dumayas to Vincent Arnaud

$223,000; 828 W Colfax St., Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Adam Pascolini

$215,000; 1207 N Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Katherine D Bukowski to Baghir Hamidov

$188,000; 2077 N Ginger Cir Unit 17D, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Xiaohui Zhen to Anthonio J Iovino

$180,000; 390 W Mahogany Ct Unit 508, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Wagner Trust to Susan Roth

$180,000; 1000 Bayside Dr Unit 111, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jasniowski Trust to Ivan Aniceto

$170,000; 400 Bayside Dr Unit 6, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sang Ho Choi to Mirza A Baig

$170,000; 1000 Bayside Dr Unit 101, Palatine; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Sang Ho Choi to Oleg Baliuk

Prospect Heights

$690,000; 304 Thierry Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Patty Vasalos to Kevin Folk

$395,000; 9 Prospect Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Poviliatis Trust to Bogdan Opanasyuk

$305,000; 657 Pembridge Ln Unit C, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Wertheimer Trust to Shari Mccarthy

$300,500; 103 N Elm St., Prospect Heights; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Margaret Theisen to Dennis Theisen

$135,000; 922 E Old Willow Rd Unit 206, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Grzegorz Rzemieniecki to Bozena Prokopek

$110,000; 931 Jonathon Ct Unit 105, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Michael Frolov to Citrano Holdings Llc Series

Rolling Meadows

$345,000; 2905 Grouse Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Arthur J Deleon to Arthur J Deleon

$300,000; 2707 Campbell St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Matthew R Browning to Juan C De La Luz Garcia

$300,000; 1 Exeter On Oxford, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Rahul Tirunagari to Susan Victoria Markwell

$290,000; 3607 Jay Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Thomas J Zoch to Anthony M Doyle

$251,000; 2315 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Cor to Shane Enderle

$210,000; 4511 Kings Walk Dr Unit 2-C, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Richard G Bialczak to Kortney Kozeny

$185,000; 5500 Tinder Unit 5, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Taskin Trust to Yuliia S Popelniak

$168,000; 5200 Carriageway Dr Unit 115, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Rushang Choksi to Rameshbhai V Patel

$167,000; 3255 Kirchoff Rd Unit 105, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Ronald Fritz to Brett Roberts

$120,000; 2406 Algonquin Rd Unit 12, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Qiana Dillard to Brenda J Cruz

Roselle

$710,000; 805 S Roselle Road, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Soltysiak Trust to Filip Chichevaliev

$700,000; 1740 Logan St., Roselle; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Tong Yi to Christopher R Yohe

$560,000; 725 Washington Court, Roselle; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Marilou Haworth to Apurva Mehta

$492,500; 322 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Timberleaf Llc to Bohdan Kichanovskyi

$452,500; 401 Summerfield Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Kyle Steiger

$423,000; 729 Springhill Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Gorski Trust to Laura A Suddoth

$420,000; 612 Bryce Trail, Roselle; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Michael Hanley to Emil Ivanovski

$310,000; 15 E Woodworth Place, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by William Ackerley to Andres Basso

$270,000; 1478 Winfield Way, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by John C Yau to Alexander Michael Gigovski

$260,000; 1251 Downing St Unit 1, Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Kathy I Wielgus to Walter G Aab

$240,000; 231 Birmingham Court, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Jeff J Bird to Patrick Keleher

$229,500; 100 N Bokelman St Unit 529, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Harry E Schneider to David Charles Kadolph

$207,000; 738 Circle Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Rahul Dilawri

$150,000; 1091 Rodenburg Rd Unit 304, Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Cristian Stroe to 787 Properties Llc

$120,000; 1081 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Wise Group Llc to Novel Investments Inc

Rosemont

$335,000; 6028 Scott St., Rosemont; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Dani Marie Mccabe to Peter John Devries Jr

Schaumburg

$800,000; 844 Morningside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Tobe Michael Cohen to Manglik A Shah

$800,000; 119 Fulbright Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jaya Madipadaga to Santosh Kunjir

$705,000; 401 Woodcroft Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2023, by John Sassaris to Muhammad Afran Chaudhry

$600,000; 1500 Mohawk Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Joseph M Perri to Robert Guisinger

$592,000; 1089 Holli Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Krishnalah Kanneboina to Dharmendra C Patel

$555,000; 1222 Landmark Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2023, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Jennifer C Levin

$532,000; 104 Cloverdale Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Patel Joint Trust to Samantha Daly

$530,000; 1143 Rothbury Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2023, by George W Jack to Lauren Wildman

$507,500; 1330 Hampton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Marzena Pacocha to Beelel Askar

$485,000; 1911 Lawson Road, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Deborah A Weigel Trust to Joshua Sitrick

$480,000; 520 Juli Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Vikas Tripathi

$479,000; 235 Parktrail Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Paul Hoover to Erik L Summa

$450,000; 2220 Kensington Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Robert M Deleo to Karanbhai Patel

$430,000; 335 Gareth Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Db Mim 1 Llc to Yrys Muratalieva

$425,000; 1511 S Monterey Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Thomas H Bowman to Tiffany Moore

$385,000; 2338 Sedgfield Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Venkatesh Macherla to Mihir Shah

$326,000; 229 Steeplechase Ct Unit 229, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Richard Dale Hall to Diana Atamanyuk

$310,000; 161 Crescent Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 20, 2023, by John Urban to Douglas D Sheen

$280,000; 416 Springsouth Road, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Nidia Diaz to Fernando Garcia

$278,000; 350 Sheffield Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Manison Investments Llc to Bunyamin Sari

$275,000; 947 Banbury Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Ashok M Gandhi to Charmi Marfatia

$261,000; 335 Glen Leven Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sean P Treat to Susan L Catlin

$255,500; 4 Aberdeen Ct Unit V1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Daniyar Nanbayev to Milen M Milev

$233,000; 269 Middlebury Ct Unit B2, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Ronald L Meyer to Michal Mordarski

$232,500; 201 Dublin Ln Unit V1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Lauren J Smith

$215,000; 131 Kristin Cir Unit 10, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Jason Kumar Batra to Thomas Patrick Lentine

$183,000; 707 Waterford Rd S Unit 2D, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Domingo Balangue to Divyang Thakkar

$170,000; 509 Eagle Ct Unit 87, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Kris Grand to Tatyana V Grand

$165,000; 2114 Stanley Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Kerschhackl Trust to Diane L Morel

$155,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 107, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Sujit Dhareshwar to Linsa Elizabeth Jeemon

$147,500; 1813 Hemlock Pl Unit 307, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Rebirth Lp to Magdalena Knzywinska

$125,000; 561 Stone Gate Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Robert J Niksch to B & E Re Holdings Llc

$125,000; 506 Deerfield Ct Unit 75, Schaumburg; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Stephen F Pasternak to Ana Maria Sabau

$123,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 129, Schaumburg; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Wendi D Leiser to Bhavik Tejani

$114,000; 1813 Hemlock Pl Unit 102, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Rebirth Lp to Fernando Gonzalez

Streamwood

$751,000; 9 Acadia Court, Streamwood; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Marlena Mrugala to Dilipkumar Harshil Patel

$600,000; 1122 Gulf Keys Road, Streamwood; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Wanderlust Partners Llc to Alex Denker

$425,000; 40 Mckinley Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Marcin Opiela to Andrzej Chlopek

$396,000; 127 Sycamore Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Brady Mcnall to Haren Jayantilal

$380,000; 312 Sarasota Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Kittie L Kopitke to Nathan R Woods

$351,500; 931 Elizabeth Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Justin Hynes to Manishkumar Tharwani

$350,000; 26 N Walnut Court, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Richard Anthony Coronado to Desirae Rowan Chu

$340,000; 62 Washington Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jeffrey R Pauling to Kinglsey Uzomba

$325,000; 1110 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Steven Solita to Asif Ali Mohammed

$321,000; 1319 E Kennedy Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Marilyn T Gaughan to James Kallaos Jr

$319,000; 18 Woodridge Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Readdy Trust to Alicia Chavez

$301,000; 1146 Oak Ridge Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Robert J Zalenas to Andrzej R Chojnacki

$288,000; 1702 Nippert Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Jesus L Cardenas to Prakashkumar Choudhary

$280,000; 806 Oriole Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Urim Ahmedi to Cipriano Silva Rodriguez

$273,000; 117 E Streamwood Blvd., Streamwood; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Cardinal Meyer Llc to Joann R Bailey

$265,500; 803 Oriole Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Samuel Gordon Sterioti to Mirza L Hussain

$255,000; 361 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Natalie Kruser to Omar Dhorajiwala

$245,000; 400 Cedar Circle, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Calvin Taylor to Jesus Tlaseca

$159,000; 546 E Shag Bark Ln Unit G, Streamwood; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Moore Trust to Tron D Reese Jr

$155,000; 201 E Maxon Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Denise Howard to Priscilla Properties Llc

$135,000; 1867 Mckool Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Monique Musiel to Cesar Israel Garcia Garduno

$85,000; 801 Garden Cir Unit 6, Streamwood; Sold on July 13, 2023, by David Cygan to Chicagoland Property Advisers

$38,000; 4 Spring Valley Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Frederick Dover to Frederick Dover

Tower Lakes

$685,000; 804 Murray Road, Tower Lakes; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by John M Yancey to Devin M Lindsay

$425,000; 208 Bridge Lane, Tower Lakes; Sold on July 24, 2023, by Susan E Boldt to Zachary R Benkowski

Wheeling

$516,000; 716 Gregor Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 19, 2023, by William G Schmitt to Isabel Garcia

$485,000; 718 Hastings Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Bacci Trust to Jose Perez

$428,000; 119 Coral Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Jignesh Patel to Casey David Eischen

$395,000; 15 E Jeffery Ave., Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Andriy Melyuzyna to Hector Genaro Ortiz Cano

$390,000; 100 Prairie Park Dr Unit 4-302, Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Nowak Trust to Suzanne Kim

$365,000; 771 Eastchester Road, Wheeling; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Salvatore N Alessi to Saeed Hashmi

$345,000; 1025 Woodland Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 14, 2023, by James M Hashimoto to Maria Garcia Vargas

$310,000; 450 Vita Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Meyer Kalov Trust to Justin Graves

$297,000; 460 Ferne Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 13, 2023, by Bernshteyn Trust to Jugal Punyani

$295,000; 611 Barberry Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Mariya Pavlyuk to Heriberto Ocampo

$290,000; 302 Oakwood Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Maria Sonina to Roman Khait

$280,000; 504 Isa Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Anton Chernetskyy to Alex Melgoza

$255,500; 715 Astor Ln Unit 405, Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Juhyun Lee to Won Chon

$232,000; 115 Prairie Park Dr Unit 511, Wheeling; Sold on July 14, 2023, by Bhavna Ladwa Vaishnav to 1657 Amf Building Llc

$230,000; 1048 Harbour Ct Unit 2A, Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2023, by Lyubchenko Trust to Igor Manzyuk

$198,000; 1575 Sandpebble Dr Unit 115, Wheeling; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Michael Park to Mattew Kim

$150,000; 683 Cleo Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Studio Sk Llc to Vtmnz Properties Llc Cdr2 Series

$150,000; 674 Cleo Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 20, 2023, by Studio Sk Llc to Vtmnz Prop Llc Vdr2 Series

$130,000; 127 N Wolf Rd Unit 58D, Wheeling; Sold on July 17, 2023, by Slawomir Dobrowolski to Marta Medyk

$120,000; 588 Fairway View Dr Unit 1E, Wheeling; Sold on July 19, 2023, by Barbarita Villarreal to Nilamben Dashrarthbhai Patel

