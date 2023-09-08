Conant students engage in lunchtime walkathon promoting mental health

About 2,400 Conant High School students joined in "A Walk for Wellness" promoting mental health during Friday's lunch periods in the football stadium of the Hoffman Estates school.

The event, hosted by Conant's Bring Change 2 Mind Club, also drew 12 community agencies and was supported by 18 other student clubs.

Participating students got a card stamped for each lap walked or for working at a booth to redeem prizes.

"We believe this is important because we know that nobody is alone, we know that in order to be the best person they can be they need to lean on each other," Conant Assistant Principal Jeannette Ardell said about what inspired the event. "There are people here to support them and that they can come through on the other side. We want them to be socially and emotionally healthy."

Among the participating community agencies were the Hoffman Estates police and fire departments, Arbor Counseling, Bridge Youth & Family Services, Northwest Casa, and Erika's Lighthouse.