 

Conant students engage in lunchtime walkathon promoting mental health

      Conant High School junior Richard Tsogoo finishes a lap in Friday's "A Walk for Wellness: Cougar Mental Health Day" event at the Hoffman Estates school. Students received a stamp for each lap completed to earn prizes. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

      Conant High School psychologist Felicia MacFarlane, left, talks to students as they paint garden stones during the Bring Change 2 Mind Club's "A Walk for Wellness: Cougar Mental Health Day" Friday in Hoffman Estates. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

      Hoffman Estates police officers Matt Jones, left, and Matt Park visited with students and promoted the importance of exercise during Conant High School's mental health day Friday. Students wore weighted vests and did push ups. The school's Bring Change 2 Mind Club hosted the event. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

      Conant's Bring Change 2 Mind Club hosted a special event to promote mental health Friday on the Hoffman Estates school's football field during lunch periods. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 9/8/2023 5:13 PM

About 2,400 Conant High School students joined in "A Walk for Wellness" promoting mental health during Friday's lunch periods in the football stadium of the Hoffman Estates school.

The event, hosted by Conant's Bring Change 2 Mind Club, also drew 12 community agencies and was supported by 18 other student clubs.

 

Participating students got a card stamped for each lap walked or for working at a booth to redeem prizes.

"We believe this is important because we know that nobody is alone, we know that in order to be the best person they can be they need to lean on each other," Conant Assistant Principal Jeannette Ardell said about what inspired the event. "There are people here to support them and that they can come through on the other side. We want them to be socially and emotionally healthy."

Among the participating community agencies were the Hoffman Estates police and fire departments, Arbor Counseling, Bridge Youth & Family Services, Northwest Casa, and Erika's Lighthouse.

