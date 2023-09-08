Bicyclist injured after hitting car near Sugar Grove

A bicyclist was injured after hitting a car Friday morning near Sugar Grove, authorities said.

The Kane County sheriff's office said the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on Bliss Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Traffic had stopped at the intersection with the Virgil Gilman Trail to allow two bicyclists to cross Bliss southeast. The bicyclists had activated blinking crossing lights.

Once they crossed, the driver of a southbound Nissan Altima went through the intersection. Another bicyclist, cycling northwest, entered the road and hit the Nissan.

The bicyclist sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

No tickets have been issued.