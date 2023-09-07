Walk and 5K Run to Remember set for Sunday near Libertyville
Updated 9/7/2023 9:43 AM
The Walk and 5K Run to Remember, a benefit for the nonprofit Willow House grief support organization, will be held Sunday at Independence Grove Forest Preserve near Libertyville.
The family event includes magic, music, food and raffles.
Bannockburn-based Willow House is the only area nonprofit providing support services at no cost for children, teens, and families coping with grief and the death of a parent, sibling or child.
On site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The 5K run on a USATF certified course starts at 8:30 a.m. with a 1-mile memorial walk at 9:30 a.m.
Visit events at https://willowhouse.org/ to register and for more details.
