The outdoor venue Container Collective Social is opening at Spring Hill Mall

Music and the Bears/Packers matchup are on tap for this weekend's grand opening at the Container Collective Social. Courtesy of Container Collective Social

The Container Collective Social held a soft opening over Labor Day weekend with a variety of musical performances. The outdoor entertainment venue at Spring Hill Mall in Carpentersville will hold its grand opening starting Friday. Courtesy of Container Collective Social

Music, food and the Chicago Bears on the big screen are on tap this weekend at the grand opening of Spring Hill Mall's Container Collective Social.

The outdoor entertainment venue will open officially starting Friday in the parking lot outside the former Carson Pirie Scott store in Carpentersville.

"We're just excited to bring some community involvement there," Village President John Skillman said. "It helps keep the mall active as long as we can."

The new venture comes as West Dundee is in talks with the mall's owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group, to purchase the Carson's building and the main part of the mall.

Earlier this year, West Dundee trustees approved the purchase of the shuttered Macy's and Sears stores at the mall. Though most of the mall is in West Dundee, the Carson Pirie Scott store, Kohl's and a portion of the mall are in Carpentersville.

In August, Carpentersville trustees approved plans for the Container Collective Social. It features shipping containers that help set up the perimeter of the venue, which also includes a sound system, stage and large screen.

"I've already had other malls reach out to me (about the concept)," said Corey Kelly, the owner and creator of the Container Collective Social.

A soft opening over Labor Day weekend drew about 200 people to watch "Top Gun: Maverick," enjoy a magic show and listen to the sounds of Rose Hill Revival.

The venue's grand opening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday with musical performances by Lydia Cash and the Spazmatics.

On Saturday, local musician Cheryl Rodey will take the stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by Without U2, a U2 tribute band.

Football fans can head over for a tailgate party, minus the cars, and catch the Bears-Packers game on the outdoor screen.

No outdoor food or drink is allowed in the venue. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Entrants will pay a $20 cover charge after 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The venue will be open seven days a week, with events such as Taco Tuesdays and performances by area musicians.

A Taylor Swift cover band and DJ are scheduled for the big stage Oct. 13 and 14, in conjunction with the release of the Eras Tour in movie theaters, Kelly said.

Kelly plans to remain open through the end of October. He is unsure of his plans for next year, but hopes to stay in Carpentersville even if the mall is sold.