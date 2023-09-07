Palatine holding 9/11 memorial ceremony Monday

Palatine will host a memorial ceremony Monday to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The approximately 30-minute ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial at the corner of North Brockway Street and West Slade Street in downtown Palatine.

Palatine Fire Department members and retirees will march to the memorial site from Fire Station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St. They will be accompanied by the Palatine Fire Department Honor Guard.

Members of the Palatine fire and police departments will lower the flag, place a wreath at the memorial and perform a ceremonial ringing of the bell to signify a firefighter's last call of duty.