Newport Boulevard closed in Bartlett for police investigation
Updated 9/7/2023 8:16 AM
Bartlett police have closed Newport Boulevard between Devon Avenue and Chippendale Drive for an undisclosed investigation.
The closure was reported on traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com just after 7:30 a.m.
The closure covers nearly a mile along a largely residential area.
Bartlett police have not released any details about what type of police activity is taking place.
