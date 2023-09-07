 

Learn about Randall Road projects at upcoming open houses

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/7/2023 9:43 AM

The Kane County Division of Transportation will host two informational meetings this month about future Randall Road multimodal improvements.

The enhancements will create a more accessible roadway for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders.

 

The open house events will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Elgin Community College Building E, 1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin, and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Randall Oaks Recreation Center, 500 N. Randall Road in West Dundee.

Meeting materials and exhibits will be posted at randallroadmultimodal.org by Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The public can submit questions and comments to the study team both before and after the meeting until Oct. 20, by contacting Jordan Rogalski, outreach liaison, at (630) 534-6400, ext. 104, or jrogalski@metrostratgroup.com.

