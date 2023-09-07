Learn about becoming a volunteer firefighter in Glen Ellyn

The Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company will hold an informational session on Monday, Sept. 11, to share information on becoming a volunteer firefighter.

It will begin at 7 p.m. at Station 61, 524 Pennsylvania Ave. in Glen Ellyn.

The fire company responds to an average 1,400 calls per year, fighting structure fires, and performing rescue work as first responders to motor vehicle accidents. In addition, it provides fire safety education and community outreach.

They company equips volunteers with the training and knowledge required. Volunteers must live within one mile of the service area, be 21 years or older, and have a driver's license.

Register in advance at gefirerecruit.com. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, contact Nicole Shanley at (630) 469-5265.