Lake Villa-area man accused of attacking friend with baseball bat

A Lake Villa-area man is accused of attacking a longtime friend in the face with a baseball bat, police said.

Robert Wargin, 53, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held at Lake County jail on $150,000 bail. Wargin would need to post $15,000 to be released before his trial.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Wargin confronted the victim at his workplace around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, struck the man in the face with a baseball bat and fled.

The victim got a ride to a nearby outpatient medical center but ultimately was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan due to the severity of his injuries, Covelli said.

The victim did not report the attack to police.

Covelli said Wargin again tried to confront the victim at his workplace the following night. This time, the man locked the doors and called 911.

Wargin drove away before officers arrived but eventually was pulled over and taken into custody, Covelli said.

Wargin is due in court on Sept. 27.